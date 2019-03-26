Jarrett A. Williams

Police: Suspect severely beat 82-year-old man

Tue, 03/26/2019 - 11:18am
Staff Report

A suspect has been arrested after severely beating an 82-year-old man Sunday night in Patterson, Police Chief Garrett Grogan said.

Jarrett A. Williams, 41, of Second Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:10 a.m. Monday on a charge of second-degree battery on the infirm with medical attention required. No bail was set yet.

Williams is accused of severely beating an 82-year-old man Sunday night in the area of Domino Drive in Patterson. Police didn’t find any weapons at the scene that Williams could have used in the attack, Grogan said. As of Tuesday morning, the victim was in intensive care at a hospital. Investigators haven’t found any possible motive for the attack, the chief said.

Include in Front Page Slideshow
Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019