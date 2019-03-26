Police: Suspect severely beat 82-year-old man

A suspect has been arrested after severely beating an 82-year-old man Sunday night in Patterson, Police Chief Garrett Grogan said.

Jarrett A. Williams, 41, of Second Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:10 a.m. Monday on a charge of second-degree battery on the infirm with medical attention required. No bail was set yet.

Williams is accused of severely beating an 82-year-old man Sunday night in the area of Domino Drive in Patterson. Police didn’t find any weapons at the scene that Williams could have used in the attack, Grogan said. As of Tuesday morning, the victim was in intensive care at a hospital. Investigators haven’t found any possible motive for the attack, the chief said.