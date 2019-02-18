Police: Suspect put gun to victim’s neck

An 18-year-old Patterson man was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm after allegedly putting a gun to someone’s neck.

—Kamiah K. Jones-Riley, 18, of Hickory Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:09 a.m. Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm. Jones-Riley was accused of placing a gun against the alleged victim’s neck during an incident. No bail was set.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrest:

—Marco Lee Andrus, 21, of Evangeline Drive in Lafayette, was arrested at 6:47 p.m. Friday on a charge of obscenity. Andrus paid a $271 fine.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 131 calls and reported the following arrests:

—John Henry Davis Jr., 22, of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Patterson, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Friday on charges of speeding in a school zone, suspended driver’s license and a Patterson police warrant charging him with failure to appear for speeding.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Davis was driving on Federal Avenue. During the traffic stop, police learned his driver’s license was under suspension and held an active warrant through the Patterson Police Department. He was transported to Morgan City Police Department.

—Heidi Renee Sams, 40, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrest at noon Friday on a warrant charging her with probation violation. Sams , who was already incarcerated in the Morgan City jail, was booked on a city court warrant.

—Marco Lee Andrus, 21, of Evangeline Drive in Lafayette, was arrested at 12:25 p.m. Friday on charges of proper equipment required, driving under suspension and no insurance.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on La. 182 in Morgan City for a traffic violation. Andrus was identified as the driver of the vehicle. Officers learned his driver’s license was under suspension, and the vehicle had no insurance, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Francis Lee Boudreaux, 34, of Legnon Court in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at noon Friday on warrants charging her with failure to appear to pay a probation fee and two counts of failure to appear to pay fines.

Boudreaux was located in Tallulah, and transported to Morgan City Police Department and booked on city court warrants.

—Whitney Billiot IV, 42, of Leona Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:52 p.m. Friday on charges of disturbing the peace, resisting an officer, possession of heroin and two counts of simple assault.

Officers were dispatched to a business in reference to a disturbance. Upon officers’ arrival, they were advised Billiot entered the business making threats. Officers located Billiot on Leona Street and he resisted while officers attempted to arrest him, Blair said. He was eventually placed under arrest, and police located suspected heroin, Blair said. Billiot was jailed.

—Christine Maria Stoute, 43, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:22 p.m. Friday on warrants charging her with criminal trespass and failure to appear in court. Officers come into contact with Stoute on Roderick Street who had warrants for her arrest. She was jailed.

—Peter E Grogan Jr., 40, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:22 a.m. Saturday on a charge of monetary instrument abuse and a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with four counts of failure to appear.

Officers responded to a call of a person attempting to pass counterfeit money at a business. Upon officers’ arrival, they come into contact with Grogan who was identified as the person attempting to pass a counterfeit $100 bill, Blair said. Officers also learned of an outstanding warrant for his arrest, and he was jailed.

—Mark Isaac Celestine, 63, of Charters Court in Houma, was arrested at 2:14 a.m. Saturday on charges of obstructing public passages, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on La. 182 and identified Celestine as the driver of the vehicle. During the stop, officers located suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Nickie Sabrina Arnould, 61, of Deprima Street in Berwick, was arrest at 6:10 p.m. Saturday on charges of reckless operation of a vehicle and DWI first offense.

Officers investigating a crash on U.S. 90 identified Arnould as a driver of one of the vehicles involved. Officers suspected Arnould to be under the influence of alcohol. She did poorly on a field sobriety test and later registered 0.138 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. She was jailed.

—Jermaine S. Keys, 43, of Camille Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 6:11 p.m. Saturday on charges of vehicle with unsafe equipment, suspended driver’s license and DWI first offense.

Officers investigating a crash on U.S. 90 identified Keys as a driver of one of the vehicles involved. Officers suspected Keys to be under the influence of alcohol. Keys did poorly on a field sobriety test and registered 0.172 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Jena Gugliotta Landry, 49, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:07 a.m. Sunday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear in court.

Landry was transported from Berwick Police Department to Morgan City Police Department and booked on a city court warrant.

—Jessica Griffin, 36, of Apple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:34 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging her with contempt of court. Griffin was arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. She was jailed.

—Kedesha Nicole Scott, 24, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. Sunday on charges of theft less than $1,000, possession of marijuana second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants charging her with five counts of failure to appear in court.

Officers were dispatched to a business in reference to a shoplifter. Upon officers’ arrival, Scott was identified by employees of concealing items while in the store. Officers located suspected stolen items concealed on her along with suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. At the police department, police had five warrants for failure to appear in city court. Scott was jailed.

— Keddrick D. Jones, 31, of Belanger Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:36 p.m. Sunday on charges of illuminating devices required and driving under suspension.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Sixth and Terrebonne streets. The driver, Jones, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Jones was jailed.

—Jackie Jamall Lewis, 32, of Tunica Drive in Charenton, was arrested at 12:12 a.m. Monday on charges of headlights required, possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle and DWI first offense.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and identified Lewis as the driver of the vehicle. Officers located an open alcoholic beverage container in his vehicle, Blair said.

Lewis registered 0.086 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Lewis was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—Joshua Repp, 20, of Universe Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 7:38 a.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant charging him with possession of a firearm in a firearm-free zone. Repp was awaiting bail to be set.

—Chris Landry, 42, of Francis Street in Berwick, was arrested at 3:55 a.m. Sunday on a charge of violation of a protective order. Landry posted $2,500 bail.

—Ralph Patterson, 62, of Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Sunday on a charge of suspended driver’s license. Patterson posted $126 cash bail.