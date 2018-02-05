Police: Suspect drove off in police unit, jumped in river

A 53-year-old Morgan City man was captured after he allegedly drove away in a Morgan City police vehicle and later jumped in the Atchafalaya River to try to evade arrest, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

Craig Albarado, 53, of Everett Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:24 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana and on charges of possession of methamphetamine, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, aggravated escape, aggravated obstruction of highway commerce, aggravated flight from an officer and criminal damage to property.

Heather M. Theriot, 40, of First Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Friday on warrants charging her with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Albarado and Theriot were located and arrested on warrants. The warrant for Albarado stems from an Oct. 11, 2017, narcotics investigation when Albarado was found in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said.

The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Albarado’s arrest. Albarado was taken into custody and was in possession of suspected methamphetamine, Blair said.

Albarado was placed in a patrol unit, and while attempting to place Theriot into custody, Albarado was able to free himself from the handcuffs and gain entry into the front seat of the patrol unit, Blair said.

Albarado then fled the scene in the patrol unit and officers gave chase, Blair said. Albarado traveled at high speeds and in an erratic manner showing no due regard to the public, Blair said.

The manner in which he operated the patrol unit caused damage to the vehicle. Albarado fled to the riverfront at a business in the area of First Street, Blair said. Albarado jumped into the river in an attempt to evade arrest, Blair said.

After a short search, Albarado was located and taken back into custody.

The warrants for Theriot stem from a July 10, 2017, investigation when Theriot was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Theriot’s arrest.

Albarado and Theriot were jailed. No bail is set for Albarado, and Theriot has a $1,285 pre-set bail.