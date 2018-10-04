Police: Suspect attacked wife, fired gun

A 46-year-old Patterson man was booked into jail following an incident where he attacked his wife, who had broken ribs, and fired a gun into a ceiling, Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt said.

—Brandon Joseph Jones, 46, of Catherine Street in Patterson, was arrested at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with second-degree battery with medical attention and aggravated assault involving domestic violence. No bail was set yet.

Jones’ arrest stems from a Sept. 24 incident on Catherine Street during which Jones attacked his wife, and she suffered injuries, including broken ribs, requiring medical treatment.

Jones also allegedly fired two shots in the ceiling of his home and had pointed the gun at the victim during the incident, Merritt said.

Merritt reported the following arrest:

—Keokia F. Christopher, 34, of Gail Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 9:56 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of simple battery. Christopher posted $352 cash bail.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 46 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Aaron Coe, 27, of Summer Bridge Way in St. Augustine, Florida, was arrested at 12:38 p.m. Wednesday on charges of improper lane usage, criminal damage to property, and driving while intoxicated.

Deputies patrolling the Morgan City area were dispatched to a home on Lakeview Drive in reference to a vehicle crash. Upon arrival at the scene, the deputies observed a vehicle that had left the road and came to a stop in the front yard.

The deputies made contact with the driver of the vehicle, Coe, and smelled an odor of alcoholic beverage coming from him, Anslum said. Coe performed poorly on a field sobriety test and registered 0.135 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test. Coe was jailed with bail set at $5,000.

—Trey Simoneaux, 35, of Red Cypress Road in Patterson, was arrested at 1:18 p.m. Wednesday on five warrants for failure to appear on charges of criminal neglect of family, two counts of possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle while license is suspended, no seat belt, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer and possession of methamphetamine.

A transportation deputy transported Simoneaux from another agency to the St. Mary Parish jail for booking on the active warrants. No bail was set.

—Kyle Bellard, 19, of Mercury Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:18 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of theft and criminal trespass.

A corrections deputy made contact with Bellard when he turned himself in at parish jail. Bellard was released on $1,100 bail.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 38 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Tyler M. Porche, 32, of General Hodges Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:28 a.m. Wednesday on charges of speeding, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant charging him with failure to pay probation fees.

An officer in the area of Marguerite Street observed a vehicle speeding while in a school zone and stopped the vehicle. The driver, Porche, had a suspended driver’s license and a warrant for city court, Blair said.

The officer also found drug paraphernalia in Porche’s possession. Porche was jailed.

—Jerry R. Forbes, 18, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:36 a.m. Wednesday on warrants charging him with failure to appear for seat belt violation and failure to appear for no driver’s license.

Forbes was transported from the St. Mary Parish jail to the Morgan City Police Department on city court warrants.

—Artha Williams, 66, of Saturn Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:42 a.m. Wednesday on charges of DWI first offense, red light violation and driving under suspension.

An officer on Brashear Avenue observed a vehicle fail to stop at a red light traffic signal and stopped the vehicle. The driver, Williams, had a suspended driver’s license and appeared intoxicated, Blair said.

Williams refused to take a field sobriety test and later registered 0.221 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Williams was jailed.

—Joseph J. Jessie, 39, of Utah Street in Berwick, was arrested at 11:32 a.m. Wednesday on warrants charging him with failure to pay probation fees and failure to appear for arraignment.

Jessie was transported from parish jail to the Morgan City Police Department on city court warrants.

—Charlene M. Davis, 34, of Lafayette, was arrested at 2:31 p.m. Wednesday on charges of general speed law violation and driving under suspension.

An officer on Greenwood Street observed a vehicle speeding and stopped the vehicle. The driver, Davis, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Davis was jailed.

—Tiffany L. Romero, 38, of Camille Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 12:43 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear in court.

Romero was arrested at the police department on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court.

—Jonathan G. Evans Jr., 25, of Tiffany Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:47 p.m. Wednesday on charges of improper lane usage, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, disturbing the peace by using offensive language, resisting an officer and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

A patrol officer in the area of Wren Street observed a vehicle cross the center line and stopped the vehicle. The driver was identified as Evans. Police located suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside Evans’ vehicle, Blair said.

While trying to arrest Evans, he began to yell and use profanities. He also began to resist officers but was subdued. Evans was jailed.

—Jesus Diaz, 28, of Lenny Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:50 p.m. Wednesday on charges of DWI first offense and improper lane usage.

An officer on La. 182 observed a vehicle cross the center line and stopped the vehicle. The driver, Diaz, appeared intoxicated and performed poorly on a field sobriety test. Diaz registered 0.136 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Diaz was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Tiffany Guidry, 31, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday on charges of battery on a dating partner, disturbing the peace and simple criminal damage to property. Guidry posted $3,250 bail.