Police: MCHS student accused of making terroristic threat; No students were in danger

Wed, 01/30/2019 - 2:52pm

A Morgan City High School student was arrested Wednesday after police learned that the student allegedly made a terroristic threat. No students were in any danger at the time and classes resumed as normal, a police news release said.

At about 10:23 a.m. Wednesday, the Morgan City Police Department received information from the Morgan City High School of a 15-year-old student making a terroristic threat.

When officers arrived, the student had been detained by school personnel. The student was arrested, charged with terrorizing and transported to the Morgan City Police for booking.

