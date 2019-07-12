Police: Man waved gun at woman in Patterson

A 38-year-old man was arrested in Patterson after waving a gun at a woman Thursday, Police Chief Garrett Grogan said.

—John C. Aucoin, 38, of Delmar Avenue in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 9:12 p.m. Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

The charge stems from a Thursday event incident on Como Street in Patterson where Aucoin waved a gun at a woman, Grogan said. No one was injured in the incident. No bail was set.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 34 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Austin Vining, 26, of Field Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:32 p.m. Thursday on charges of driving under suspension and stop signs/yield signs.

A deputy was stationary on Columbus Street when he observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Vining. Through the stop, the deputy learned that Vining’s license was suspended. Vining was released on a summons to appear in court Oct. 16.

—Wayne Lagarde, 36, Shivers Street in Patterson, was arrested at 7:56 p.m. Thursday on a charge of criminal trespass.

A deputy was dispatched to Shivers Street in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the complainant who stated that Lagarde was trespassing on her property.

The deputy made contact with Lagarde and after speaking with him, Lagarde was booked into jail. Lagarde was released on $1,000 bail.

—Shelia Naranjos, 52, of Beadle Street in Amelia, was arrested at 8:18 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of Schedule II drugs and improper lane usage.

A deputy patrolling the area of U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista observed a vehicle cross the shoulder line and drive for a short distance before correcting. The vehicle did this twice and also crossed the center line.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Naranjos. During the investigation, the deputy located drugs for which Naranjos did not have a prescription, the sheriff said. Naranjos was jailed with no bail set.

—Lia Kathryn Lipari, 43, of Laura Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 12:20 a.m. Friday on a charge of DWI.

A deputy patrolling the area of Morgan City was dispatched to a home on Barrow Street in reference to a vehicle that had crashed into the home.

Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the driver, Lipari. Lipari did poorly on a chemical test and later refused chemical testing, Smith said. Bail was set at $3,000.

—Rakesha L. Granger, 42, of Natalie Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 9:40 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana and improper lane usage.

Detectives with the narcotics section were patrolling the Siracusaville area when they observed a vehicle being driven in the opposite lane of travel. The detectives conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Granger. During the investigation, the detectives located drugs, the sheriff said. Granger was released on a summons to appear in court Oct. 16.

—James Henry Cox Jr., 34, of Oregon Street in Berwick, was arrested at 8:01 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics section and members of the Berwick Police Department went to a home on Oregon Street to execute a search warrant. Upon executing the warrant, contact was made with Cox. Through the investigation, marijuana was found, Smith said. Cox was released on a summons to appear in court Oct. 16.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 30 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Brandon Scott Mitchell, 37, of Woodview Court in Stephensville, was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Thursday on charges of reckless operation and possession of a Legend Drug.

Officers observed a vehicle commit several traffic violations on La. 182 in the area of the U.S. 90 intersection. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of La. 182 and Sixth Street. The driver was identified as Mitchell.

During the traffic investigation, Mitchell was found in possession of a Legend Drug without a prescription, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Rakesha Lachae Granger, 42, of Natalie Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 10:08 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear in court.

Granger was located at the police department and booked on a city court warrant. She was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—Cody Adams, 41, of Maple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:45 a.m. Thursday on a charge of simple battery. Adams posted $2,500 bail.

—Lloyd Singleton, 21, of Orange Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:15 a.m. Friday on charges of no license plate light and driving under suspension. Singleton posted $252 bail.