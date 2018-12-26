Police: Man faces 13 charges after chase

A 29-year-old man was booked on 13 different charges after he fled from Morgan City police in a vehicle and then on foot, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Broderick D. Junifer, 29, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:47 a.m. Wednesday on charges of driving under suspension, turning movements and required signals, seat belt violation, flight from an officer, resisting an officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug free zone, obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence and no insurance.

An officer on Brashear Avenue observed a vehicle fail to use its turn signal while changing lanes. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop but the vehicle continued traveling onto Federal Avenue at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle then stopped near Marshall Street where the driver fled the vehicle. The driver was apprehended a short time later and identified as Junifer, Blair said.

Junifer was in possession of suspected cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Officers also located a 9mm handgun on Junifer, Blair said. The area Junifer was located was within 2,000 feet of an elementary school which is considered a drug-free zone. Junifer was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 108 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Synthia Berry, 39, of Elaine Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:09 p.m. Monday on a charge of remaining after being forbidden.

Officers responded to a business on La. 70 in regard to an individual that had been previously banned from the property. Officers arrived and spoke with management, who identified Berry as the individual not allowed on the property. Officers made contact with Berry, who was jailed.

—Charles J. Boles, 40, of Jennie Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:52 p.m. Monday on a charge of disturbing the peace by offensive language.

Officers responded to the area of Federal Avenue and Marshall Street in regard to individual yelling profanities and racial slurs in the middle of the roadway. Officers arrived and located the individual identified as Boles.

Boles appeared to be under the influence of some type of narcotic, Blair said. Boles was jailed.

—Caleb R. Givens, 17, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:15 p.m. Monday on charges of disturbing the peace and resisting an officer.

Officers responded to Wren Street in regard to a disturbance. When officers arrived, Givens was identified as causing the disturbance. As officers made contact with Givens, he began to resist officers, but he was later subdued, Blair said. Givens was jailed.

—James Alfred, 40, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with failure to return leased merchandise.

Alfred was located at his home on La. 182 and arrested on a warrant. Alfred was jailed.

—Ricardo Zermeno, 20, of Aycock Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:07 a.m. Tuesday on charges of simple assault and disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Officers responded to a business on La. 70 in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and spoke to a staff member, who identified Zermeno as the one yelling profanities and making threatening statements to the staff members.

Officers made contact with Zermeno who appeared intoxicated, Blair said. Zermeno was jailed.

—Terrence M. Bergeron, 29, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:17 p.m. Tuesday on charges of driving under suspension, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An officer in the area of Third Street and Railroad Avenue observed a vehicle with only one functioning tail light. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Bergeron, had a suspended driver’s license.

The officer also located suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Bergeron’s possession, Blair said. Bergeron was jailed.

—Charles Rich, 73, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:16 p.m. Tuesday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated and simple battery.

Officers responded to a business on Seventh Street in regard to a disturbance. Police arrived and spoke to management, who stated an individual had come into the business and had gotten upset about an item he wanted to purchase.

The individual then committed a battery on one of the employees, Blair said. A description of the individual was given to officers, and he was located on Brashear Avenue. Officers made contact with the individual identified as Rich, who appeared intoxicated, Blair said. Rich was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 206 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Kesean Francois, 18, of Park Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:52 p.m. Saturday on charges of no headlights and possession of marijuana.

Deputies were patrolling U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista when they observed a vehicle being operated with no headlights. The deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Francois. During the stop, marijuana was found in the vehicle, Smith said. Francois was released on a summons to appear in court March 6, 2019.

—Davontraye Johnson, 24, of Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:53 a.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of marijuana.

A deputy handling an animal complaint made contact with Johnson and learned of an active warrant for his arrest. Johnson was jailed with bail set at $500.

—Jeremy Davis, 37, of Allison Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:09 a.m. Tuesday on charges of driving under suspension and proper equipment required on vehicles.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista observed a vehicle being operated with no red lens over a tail light. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Davis. During the stop, the deputy learned that Davis’ license was suspended, Smith said. Davis was released on a summons to appear in court March 6, 2019.

—Rodney Williams, 29, of North Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of simple battery.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista was parked at the intersection of Delmar Avenue and Southeast Boulevard as requested for a “spot check.” The deputy observed a car fail to stop at a stop sign.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Williams. Through the stop, the deputy learned of an active warrant for Williams’ arrest. Williams was booked into jail and then released on $2,500 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.