Police: Girl, 16, dies after Stephensville crash involving drunk driver

A 16-year-old girl has died following a Friday night crash in Stephensville involving a drunk driver, who has been charged with vehicular homicide in the crash, a Louisiana State Police Troop I news release said.

At 9:40 p.m. Friday, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I responded a two vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality on La. 70 near Oak Harbor Drive in Stephensville. The crash took the life of Destiny Boyd, 16, of Napoleonville, the release stated.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2014 GMC Sierra, driven Brandon Clausen, 24, of Clark, South Dakota, was going south on La. 70 when it traveled into the northbound lane and struck a 2009 Honda Accord occupied by three teenage girls. The driver, Darian Gros, 17, suffered moderate injuries. The front passenger, Boyd, died Saturday at a Baton Rouge area hospital. The third occupant, another 16-year-old girl, was the rear passenger and suffered serious injuries. All three teens were wearing their seat belts, the release said.

Clausen, who was not restrained but suffered only minor injuries, was taken by the investigating trooper to submit a breath sample which revealed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.179 grams-percent several hours after the crash, the release said.

Following Boyd’s death Saturday morning, Clausen’s initial charges have been upgraded to vehicular homicide, first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, vehicular negligent injuring, driving left of center, no seat belt and driving while impaired. Clausen was booked into St. Martin Parish jail after being treated at a local hospital. This crash remains under investigation, police said.