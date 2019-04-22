Police: Driver charged with 3rd DWI after crash

A 45-year-old Houma man was arrested on a charge of DWI third offense in Morgan City following a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 90, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Armondo Minjarez-Lopez, 45, of Crozier Drive in Houma, was arrested at 1:30 a.m. Sunday on charges of DWI third offense, careless operation, driving under suspension and open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

Officers were dispatched to U.S. 90 in reference to a single-vehicle crash. Upon officers arriving they learned from witnesses the vehicle had been swerving from lane to lane prior to the crash. Officers identified the driver as Minjarez-Lopez.

Police observed an open alcoholic beverage in his vehicle and suspected driver impairment. A computer check revealed that his license was under suspension He registered 0.088 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. He was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 161 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Lamaris Tywan Ruffin, 19, of North Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, was arrested at 3:04 p.m. Friday on charges of driving on divided highways, resisting an officer, no license plate, no vehicle registration, no driver’s license and resisting an officer by giving false information.

An officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation on La. 182 and conducted a traffic stop. The driver later identified as Ruffin gave the officer a false name, Blair said.

During the traffic stop, officers learned Ruffin’s real identity. A computer check revealed Ruffin did not possess a valid driver’s license or vehicle registration. Officers noted the vehicle had a temporary license plate that had been altered, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Jill Marie Parker, 44, of Two Brothers Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:20 p.m. Friday on charges of crossing over private property to avoid a traffic control and driving under suspension.

An officer observed a vehicle drive through private property at the intersection of La. 182 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to avoid a red light. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as Parker. A computer check revealed her driver’s license was under suspension. She was jailed.

—Kelvin Walker, 52, of Arizona Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:15 p.m. Saturday on charges of turn signal violation and possession of crack cocaine.

Officers observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Eleventh Street and Railroad Avenue. The driver was identified as Walker. During the traffic stop, officers found suspected crack cocaine in Walker’s possession, Blair aid. He was jailed.

—Maranda Landry, 26, of Onstead Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:59 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of marijuana first offense.

Officers conducting an investigation at a motel on La. 182 came into contact with Landry. Police located suspected marijuana in Landry’s possession, Blair aid. She was jailed.

—Blake J. Smith, 28, of Tiffany Street in Patterson, was arrested at 5:43 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence.

Officers were dispatched to a business on Marguerite Street in reference to a suspicious person sleeping in a vehicle. Officers arrived and located Smith asleep in his vehicle with suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his lap, Blair said.

When Smith awoke he locked his vehicle and began to ingest the suspected marijuana in his possession, Blair said. Officers were able to get Smith to unlock his vehicle at which time he was arrested. Officers were able to collect some of the suspected marijuana he did not ingest for evidence. Smith was jailed.

—Juan Sustaita-Molina, 32, of Cypress Street in Amelia, was arrested at 10:10 a.m. Saturday on charges of improper lane usage, possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle and DWI second offense.

An officer observed a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop on Victor II Boulevard. The driver was identified as Sustaita-Molina. During the traffic stop, officers observed an open alcoholic beverage in his vehicle and suspected driver impairment.

Sustaita-Molina did poorly on a field sobriety test and later refused to take a chemical test, Blair said. A search warrant was obtained, and a blood sample was collected pending testing. He was jailed.

—Michael J Anslem, 61, of First Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:33 p.m. Saturday on charges of violation of barricades, signs and signals, open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle and DWI first offense.

An officer observed a vehicle go around police barricades on Front Street. Upon stopping the vehicle, the driver was identified as Anslem. The officer observed an open alcoholic beverage in the vehicle and suspected driver impairment.

Anslem which he did poorly on a field sobriety test and later registered 0.187 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Harpreet Singh, 39, of Victor II Boulevard in Morgan City, was arrest at 10:24 p.m. Saturday on a charge of domestic abuse battery-strangulation.

An officer was dispatched to a business on La. 182 in reference to a domestic battery. Upon officers arriving, they learned from the victim that her husband had grabbed her around the neck and choked her. Officers were able to obtain surveillance showing that Singh had chocked his wife inside the business, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Jamie Lynn Lantier, 23, of Hickory Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:49 a.m. Sunday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

Officers were called to a Hickory Street home on a charge of domestic battery. Upon officers’ arrival, they learned from the victim and witness that Lantier had committed a battery on the victim. Officers observed signs of a battery that was consistent with the victim’s statement, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Lucios P. Romero Jr., 43, of North Third Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:20 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging him with littering.

Officers came into contact with Romero on North Third Street. A warrant check revealed police had an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed.

—Daniel Ray McNeal, 41, of Halsey Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:01 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging him with domestic battery strangulation and domestic abuse battery-child endangerment.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Halsey Street at 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Upon officers’ arrival, they learned McNeal had chocked the victim in front of a small child inside the home, Blair said.

McNeal left the scene before police arrived. A warrant was obtained for his arrest and was later located on Halsey Street and arrested. He was jailed.

—Devante Frank, 27, of Bush Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:10 p.m. Sunday on warrants charging him with 10 counts of failure to appear in court.

Officers came into contact with Frank in the area of Federal Avenue and Belanger Street. A warrants check revealed city court had active warrants for his arrest. He was jailed.

—Robert Paul Stansbury Jr., 35, of Chaisson Road in Abbeville, was arrested at 1:20 a.m. Monday on charges of tail lamps required, driving under suspension, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant charging him with probation violation.

—Tana Maria Giandelone, 35, of La. 182 in Patterson, was arrested at 1:20 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and introduction of contraband into a penal institute.

An officer observed a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Seventh Street and Brashear Avenue. The driver was identified as Stansbury and along with a passenger, Giandelone. A computer check revealed Stansbury’s driver’s license was under suspension and city court had a warrant for his arrest.

During the traffic stop, officers found Giandelone in possession of several bags of methamphetamine, Blair said. Officers obtained information that prior to the traffic stop Stansbury had given Giandelone the bags of suspected methamphetamine to conceal on her, Blair said. Both Stansbury and Giandelone were jailed. Once at the police department, officers found another bag of suspected methamphetamine concealed on Giandelone, Blair said. Both were jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 141 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Cade Neil, 23, of Becky Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 11:48 a.m. Thursday on warrants charging him with possession of schedule IV drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Neil was located at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. He was jailed with bail set at $2,500.

—Lenny Paul Topham, 40, of Sun Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:31 p.m. Friday on warrants charging him with failure to appear in court.

A deputy was patrolling the Bayou Vista area when he observed a vehicle make a left turn without using a turn signal. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and the deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Topham.

A background check on Topham revealed the active warrant. Topham was jailed with bail set at $2,750.

—Antonio Collins Jr., 34, of Third Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:40 p.m. Friday on charges of battery of a dating partner and resisting arrest or officer.

Deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of Delmar Avenue in Bayou Vista in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies observed Collins push a woman, the sheriff said. Collins fled from officers. He was apprehended a short time later. Collins was jailed with no bail set.

—Shannon Harris Ausbrooks, 45, of Stall Drive in Harvey, was arrested at 9:28 a.m. Saturday on charges of speeding and driving under suspension.

A deputy was stationary monitoring traffic in the Bayou Vista area when he observed a vehicle speeding. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and the deputy made contact with the driver identified as Ausbrooks. A background check on Ausbrooks revealed she was driving under suspension. She was issued a summons to appear in court July 29.

—Michael Lee Jennings, 61, of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Abbeville, was arrested at 10:53 a.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of simple criminal trespass.

A background check during a traffic stop revealed the active warrant on Jennings. He was jailed with bail set at $500.

—Shandace Latrice Harris, 30, of Guzzetta Drive in Berwick, was arrested at 10:57 a.m. Saturday on charges of brake lights required, driving under suspension, a warrant for failure to appear for direct contempt, speeding, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and failure to honor a written promise and a warrant for failure to appear for criminal neglect of family.

A deputy was patrolling the area of La. 182 near Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle with only one operating brake light. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and the deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Harris.

A background check on Harris revealed she was driving under suspension and had active warrants for her arrest, Smith said. She was jailed with bail set at $23,816.81.

—Randy Mark Pinkerton, 22, of Hendricks Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:57 p.m. Saturday on charges of driving on roadway laned for traffic and possession of methamphetamine.

—Jeffrey Blaine Lodrigue, 27, of Nini Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:57 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and warrants charging him with two counts of failure to appear in court.

A deputy patrolling the area of Bayou Vista observed a vehicle swerving out of the lane of travel. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and the deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Pinkerton, and the passenger, identified as Lodrigue.

Both appeared to be nervous while speaking to the deputy. Consent to search the vehicle was denied by Pinkerton, the sheriff said. A search warrant was applied for and granted for a search of the vehicle. Upon conducting the search, methamphetamine was located, Smith said.

A background check on Lodrigue revealed the active warrants for his arrest. Both were jailed with no bail set.

—Pedro Urbando-Duran, 55, of Victor II Boulevard in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:48 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of no seat belt, operating a vehicle while license is suspended/revoked/canceled, expired motor vehicle inspection and operating a vehicle with an expired license plate.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of U.S. 90 in front of the St. Mary Parish jail in reference to two stranded vehicles. Deputies made contact with Urbando-Duran and a background check revealed the active warrants. He was jailed with bail set at $500.

—Patricia Chassion, 19, of Aucoin Road in Amelia, was arrested at 12:49 a.m. Monday on a charge of possession of marijuana less than 14 grams.

A deputy was patrolling the area of La. 182 near Uranus Road in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle following extremely close to another vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted and the deputy made contact with the driver identified as Chassion.

The deputy smelled a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Consent was granted to search the vehicle by Chassion. During the search of the vehicle, marijuana was found, the sheriff said. Chassion was issued a summons to appear in court July 29.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—Joseph Lance Jenkins, 45, of Fortins Street in Berwick, was arrested at 2:32 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of people under 17 years old and failure to use a turn signal. Jenkins posted $1,500 bail.

—Lance Toups, 46, of Second Street in Berwick, was arrested at 6:17 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of Xanax, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of gabapentin, violation of controlled dangerous substance law in a drug-free zone and possession of drug paraphernalia. Toups posted $30,000 bail.

—Brice Gould, 49, of Utah Street in Berwick, was arrested at 7:20 p.m. Thursday on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. Bail was set at $1,000.

—Jose Vasquez, 20, of Two Brothers Street in Amelia, was arrested at 8:32 p.m. Friday on charges of hit-and-run driving, no driver’s license and improper lane usage with a crash. Vasquez posted $1,500 bail.

—Jan Keller, 55, of Saturn Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:42 p.m. Friday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated. Bail was set at $176 bail.

—Charles Elmore, 43, of Francis Street in Berwick, was arrested at 5:36 p.m. Saturday on charges of disturbing the peace, possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine. Elmore posted $1,000 bail.

—Shianne Daigle, 22, of Pharr Street in Berwick, was arrested at 3:03 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice and disturbing the peace. Daigle was awaiting bail to be set.

—Ryan Lodrigue, 25, of Pharr Street in Berwick, was arrested at 3:03 a.m. Monday on a charge of disturbing the peace. Lodrigue posted $176 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Mary A. Davis, 38, of Hickory Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:35 p.m. Thursday on charges of suspended or revoked driver’s license and speeding 47 mph in a 35 mph zone. She posted $596 bail.

—Nelson H. Francis, 42, of Beauchamp Lane in Lafayette, was arrested at 1:43 p.m. Thursday on charges of suspended or revoked driver’s license, speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone. Francis posted $596 bail.

—Tayler J. Davis, of Natalie Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 11:23 p.m. Thursday on a charge of simple assault. Davis posted $230 bail.

—Mark A. Johnson, 42, of Como Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:32 a.m. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting. He posted $357 bail.

—Erwin Butler, 55, of N Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:32 a.m. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting. He posted $357 bail.

—Markesha Butler, 31, of Taft Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:32 a.m. Saturday. She posted $357 cash bail.

—Blake Smith, 28, of Taft Street in Patterson, was arrested at 6:20 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging him with theft of prescription medication. Smith posted $2,500 bail.