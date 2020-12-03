Police departments provide arrest reports

A Franklin woman was arrested Wednesday on charges, including three warrants.

Jasmeira Sade Jack, 21, was arrested at 1:15 a.m. and charged with three warrants for failure to appear on the following charges: disturbing the peace — offensive words, two counts of simple criminal damage to property, simple assault, aggravated battery and domestic abuse battery, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said.

She also was charged with possession of marijuana, resisting an officer or office and entering contraband into a penal institution.

No bail has been set.

Smith also reported the following arrests:

—Bianca B. McDaniel, 29, of Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 1:57 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

McDaniel was released on a summons to appear in court March 30.

—Brett Latray Marks, 48, of Jeanerette, was arrested Tuesday at 2:20 p.m. for possession of schedule I drug with intent to distribute, possession of firearm in presence of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of firearm — felon.

Bail was set at $30,000.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reports the following arrest:

—Ernest Watkins, 27, of Napoleonville, was arrested Monday at 8:23 a.m. and charged with violation of a protective order.

Officers responded to a Sixth Street residence after learning Watkins was at a residence with a victim who had an active protective order against him.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed the victim had an active protective order against Watkins.

Watkins was arrested and transported to Berwick Police Department where he was booked and remains incarcerated awaiting bail being set.

—Jodie Aucoin, 36, of Russo Street, Berwick, was arrested Wednesday at 6:25 a.m. and charged with unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Wednesday at about 4:51 a.m., officers responded to a call of a subject gaining entry into a residence in Golden Farms subdivision.

Upon arrival, officers located Aucoin inside the residence where she was being held until police arrived.

She was impaired on some type of narcotic or medication, Leonard said.

Aucoin was transported to a local medical facility for minor injuries she sustained during the unauthorized entry of the residence, and after being released she was arrested and transported to Berwick Jail where she was booked. She remains incarcerated awaiting bail to be set.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported these arrests:

—Tashib J. Guilbeau, 25, of Firmin Street, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 9:22 a.m. and charged with speeding, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.

An officer working traffic in the La. 70 area stopped a vehicle driven by Guilbeau for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop, officers discovered Guilbeau was in possession of a vacuum-sealed bag of suspected marijuana and a large sum of money.

He was arrested and transported to Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Orrando Markith Guidry, 48, of Fifth Street, Morgan City, was arrested Tuesday at 2:16 p.m. on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of drug court.

Morgan City Police detectives came into contact with Guidry in the area of Fifth and Duke streets, and a warrant check revealed the 16th Judicial District Court held an active warrant.

He was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Daryle M. Fairburn, 60, of Jennings, was arrested Tuesday at 9:38 p.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Officers called to a La. 182 address about an intoxicated individual attempting to leave in a vehicle located the described individual and vehicle leaving the parking lot.

Following a traffic stop, officers observed the driver, Daryl Fairburn, was in an intoxicated condition, Blair said.

He was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Police Department where he submitted a breath sample of 0.162g% on the intoxilyzer test.

Fairburn was booked and incarcerated at the Morgan City Police Department.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan released the following arrest:

—Dario M. Barahona Jr., 21, of Fourth Street, Morgan City, was arrested Tuesday at 8:40 p.m. and charged with no driver’s license and stop sign violation.

He remained incarcerated in the Patterson City Jail with bond set at $454.