Police: Chase suspect captured in Berwick

A 33-year-old Bayou Vista man was booked on multiple warrants after he fled from authorities in Morgan City before being captured in Berwick, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Brandon Poole, 33, of Arlington Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:24 a.m. Monday on charges of resisting an officer, aggravated resisting an officer by flight, aggravated obstruction of a highway, driving under suspension, violation of registration, City Court of Morgan City warrants charging him with no driver’s license, three counts of failure to appear for contempt of court, a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with failure to register as a sex offender and a 19th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with failure to appear for illegal use of weapons.

An officer saw Poole operating a vehicle in the area of Veterans Boulevard. The officer knew of warrants on Poole and after checking, he learned that Poole still had outstanding warrants.

Poole was stopped near Bowman Street, and officers attempted to speak with him. When officers approached the car, Poole sped off, Blair said.

Officers then chased the vehicle, which entered Berwick before Poole crashed into a ditch on La. 182 near Patti Drive. During the chase, Poole failed to stop at several stop signs and a red light. Poole was caught after he fled on foot from officers, Blair said.

Poole was arrested and learned he also had warrants from St. Mary Parish and East Baton Rouge Parish. Poole was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 33 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Fred Kenner, 32, of Grace Street in Siracusa, was arrested at 10:12 a.m. Monday on a charge of criminal trespassing.

Officers were called to a Mallard Street address to remove a subject. Officers spoke with the victim who advised that she had asked Kenner to leave the home, but he refused, Blair said. Officers attempted to have Kenner leave the home, but he refused to open the door, Blair said. Officers were able to get Kenner out of the home where he was arrested and taken to jail.

—Edward Giroir, 24, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:58 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with domestic abuse battery.

Giroir turned himself in at the police department on a warrant. The warrant stems from a June 14 incident where Giroir is suspected of striking a woman during an argument. Giroir was jailed.

—Tayla Simoneaux, 33, of Belanger Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:50 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under 17 years old and speeding.

An officer in the area of La. 182 and Ditch Avenue clocked a vehicle speeding. The vehicle was stopped and the driver identified as Simoneaux. As the officer was speaking with the driver, he could smell what he believed to be marijuana.

Simoneaux then produced a container with suspected marijuana and admitted to the officer to using marijuana, Blair said. Officers also located other drug paraphernalia inside the container. The officer arrested Simoneaux after learning that a person inside the vehicle was under the age of 17, Blair said. Simoneaux was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 36 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests:

—Somoa Kenyatta Scott Jr., 22, of Hilda Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:10 a.m. Monday on three warrants for failure to appear on charges of obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence, illegal use, consumption, possession, or distribution of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under age 17, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone, possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic cannabinoids with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of firearm or carrying of concealed weapon by convicted felon and illegal use/possession/ control of weapons.

A booking deputy made contact with Scott when he was transported to St. Mary Parish jail from another jurisdiction. Scott was arrested on the outstanding warrants and jailed with no bail set.

—Jimmy Jackson Jr., 42, of Monarch Drive in Houma, was arrested at 12:17 p.m. Monday on a charge of theft of goods.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista responded to a complaint of shoplifting at a business. Upon arrival, the deputy spoke with business personnel who stated that a man entered the business with no merchandise, then selected an item and returned the item to receive a refund, Smith said.

The deputy made contact with the man, identified as Jackson, outside the business. Jackson was released on a summons to appear in court Sept. 26.

—Mary Edwards, 27, of Live Oak Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:12 p.m. Monday on a charge of driving under suspension.

A deputy patrolling the area of Patterson observed a vehicle make a turn without using a proper signal. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Edwards. Through the stop, the deputy learned that Edwards’ driver’s license was suspended. Edwards was released on a summons to appear in court Sept. 26.

—Elizabeth Businelle Jones, 56, of Felterman Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:11 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition.

A deputy patrolling the area of La. 182 near Ricohoc Drive observed a vehicle with an inoperable headlamp. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Jones. Through the stop, the deputy learned that Jones held an active warrant for her arrest. Jones was jailed with no bail set.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Austin M. Ray, 23, of Tiffany Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Monday on charges of no seatbelt, no driver’s license, expired motor vehicle inspection, resisting an officer by flight and two counts of failure to signal. Bail was set at $1,256.

—Rick J. McCurtis, 38, of Verdun Lane in Verdunville, was arrested at 9:36 p.m. Monday on a charge of suspended driver’s license. McCurtis paid $360 bail.

—Giovonne G. Nelson, 35, of Genest Street in Jeanerette, was arrested at 9:36 p.m. Monday on a charge of no driver’s license. Nelson paid $237 bail.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests.