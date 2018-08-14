Police arrest six in Franklin shooting; No injuries reported

Franklin police have made six arrests stemming from an investigation into shots fired that occurred Aug. 4 and Aug. 5, Police Chief Tina Thibodeaux said in a news release. No one was reported to have been hit by the gunshots.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard in Franklin in reference to calls of shots fired on Aug. 4 and Aug. 5. Upon arrival, officers spoke with witnesses who advised that a group of subjects came to the area in two separate vehicles, an argument ensued and shots were fired, Thibodeaux said.

Through investigation, the following subjects were identified and arrested. Investigations are ongoing.

Jamarlon Smith, 21, of Pine Street in Franklin, was arrested at 11:34 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging him with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, inciting to riot and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Smith was booked and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Kerry Davis Jr., 26, of Alexander Lane in Franklin, was arrested at 11:34 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging him with inciting to riot. Davis was released on $10,000 bail.

Dejohn Parker, 21, of Gumpoint Lane in Franklin, was arrested at 6:06 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with inciting to riot. Parker was released on $2,000 bail.

Deondric Butler, 23, of Ninth Street in Franklin, was arrested at 6:43 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with inciting to riot. Butler was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Bernard Davis, 21, of Easy Street in Franklin, was arrested at 7:19 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with inciting to riot. Davis was booked into jail with no bail set yet.

Jakhi Conner, 20, of Third Street in Franklin, was arrested by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with inciting to riot. Conner was booked and remains incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.