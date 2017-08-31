Patterson police ask for help finding suspects in assault, robbery cases

Patterson police are seeking the public's assistance to locate two suspects wanted in separate incidents. One suspect is wanted in an Aug. 15 assault with a weapon, while the other suspect is wanted in an Aug. 11 armed robbery and beating.

—Jordan J. Watson, 28, is wanted in connection with an Aug. 15 incident during which he allegedly assaulted someone with a weapon. Watson is wanted on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated assault and two counts of resisting an officer by flight. His last known address is on St. Lucie Street in Patterson. Watson is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds.

—Wanya M. Francis, 22, is wanted in connection with an Aug. 11 incident on Tall Timbers Road during which he alleged beat another person with a firearm during an armed robbery. Francis is wanted on charges of armed robbery, aggravated battery with medical attention, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Francis’ last known address is in the 1500 block of Live Oak Street in Patterson. Francis is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 164 pounds.

Police say both suspects have extensive and violent criminal histories. They should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

An award is being offered for the apprehension of Watson and Francis.

Anyone with information on these suspects should call the Patterson Police Department at 985-395-6161. All information obtained from callers will be confidential, according to Police Chief Patrick LaSalle.