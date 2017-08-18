Police say the male subject depicted in the picture above entered a business in the area of La. 182 and allegedly took merchandise without paying for it. Anyone knowing the subject's identity is asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division at 985-380-4605.
Morgan City police seek identity of theft suspect
The Morgan City Police Department is seeking the public's assistance identifying a suspect in a theft investigation.
