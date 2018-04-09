Morgan City man charged with 30 counts of child porn possession

A Morgan City man has been arrested on 30 counts of possession of child porn involving children under 13 years old, a Morgan City police news release said.

—David J. Elliott Jr., 41, of Franklin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:45 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with 30 counts of possession of child pornography.

The Louisiana Bureau of Investigations began an investigation into a Morgan City man allegedly possessing child pornography after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the release said.

During the investigation, Elliott was identified and found in possession of child pornography involving juveniles under 13 years old, the release said. The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Elliott’s arrest for 30 counts of possession of child pornography.

In a collaborative effort, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations with the Morgan City Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations, Elliott was located and arrested in the area of Franklin Street in Morgan City. Elliott was transported to Morgan City jail. The investigation is still ongoing, the release stated.