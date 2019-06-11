Morgan City man accused of sex crimes involving minor

A 49-year-old Morgan City man has been charged with sex crimes involving a minor, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

Eric Fowler Geibel, 49, of Onstead Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:38 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with aggravated crimes against nature and sexual battery.

On Monday, the Morgan City Police Department received a complaint of a sexual battery of a person under the age of 17 years of age. During the investigation, Geibel was identified as a suspect. Officers were able to obtain an arrest warrant for aggravated crimes against nature and sexual battery. Officers located Geibel on Maple Street and place him under arrest. He was jailed.