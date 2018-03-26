Minor injuries after vehicle strikes home

Two vehicles were involved in a crash Saturday in Bayou Vista, and one vehicle subsequently struck a home. There were only minor injuries in the crash, said Detective Lt. Traci Landry, spokeswoman for St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred on La. 182 and Marcel Drive. The sheriff’s office got the call at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Both drivers and the passenger of one of the vehicles were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, Landry said. The home wasn’t heavily damaged. No one in the home was injured, she said.

No citations were issued in the crash.