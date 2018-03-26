Minor injuries after vehicle strikes home

Mon, 03/26/2018 - 8:09am zachary fitzgerald
Staff Report

Two vehicles were involved in a crash Saturday in Bayou Vista, and one vehicle subsequently struck a home. There were only minor injuries in the crash, said Detective Lt. Traci Landry, spokeswoman for St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred on La. 182 and Marcel Drive. The sheriff’s office got the call at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Both drivers and the passenger of one of the vehicles were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, Landry said. The home wasn’t heavily damaged. No one in the home was injured, she said.

No citations were issued in the crash.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018