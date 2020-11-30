Man returned to Assumption on burglary charges

A Morgan City man being held in St. Mary Parish has been returned to Assumption Parish to face a charge resulting from a Christmas 2019 burglary in Bayou L’Ourse, Assumption Sheriff Leland Falcon said.

—Claude Moses Charlot III, 27, of Susan Drive, Morgan City, was booked Tuesday into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on a simple burglary charge.

Deputies responded to a reported residential burglary off La. 662 shortly after the Dec. 25, 2019, incident.

At that time, deputies conducted an initial investigation and determined that tools had been stolen in the burglary of the home after forced entry had been made.

A follow-up investigation resulted in Charlot and Madison Gonteski, 21, Tall Timbers Drive, Patterson, being identified as suspects.

Gonteski was arrested a short time following the incident.

Charlot was arrested shortly after the incident by Morgan City Police and has remained in their custody on separate charges until Tuesday.

Charlot was transported to Assumption Parish on Tuesday and remains incarcerated with a bond set at $15,000.

Falcon also reported these arrests:

—Cody Joseph Grandin, 44, La. 70, Pierre Part, was arrested Tuesday on charges of possession of methemphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, (third offense), possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Deputies received information about a reckless and impaired driver in the Grand Bayou area. The deputy attempted to and did eventually locate the vehicle. The deputy made contact with the driver, now identified as Grandin. The subject appeared to be irate.

At some point, the deputy utilized the services of a K-9 unit to conduct an open-air sniff of the vehicle. The K-9 alerted to particular areas of the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia and opened alcohol containers.

Grandin was arrested and booked into the Assumption parish Detention Facility pending a bond hearing.

—Jovvon Timothy Williams, 36, Belle Point Lane, Napoleonville, was arrested Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The arrest results from an Aug. 7 incident in Assumption Parish. Williams was found to be in possession of a firearm.

On Tuesday, deputies located Williams and booked him into the Assumption Parish Detention Facility pending a bond hearing.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Tessa Pilgrim, 42, Franklin, was arrested at 1:31 p.m. Tuesday on charges of operating a vehicle while license is suspended, revoked or canceled, operating a motor vehicle not covered by security, and improper display of a license plate. Pilgrim was released on a summons to appear in court Feb. 23.

—Leon Lipari, 37, Berwick, was arrested at 6:39 p.m. Tuesday on two failure to appear warrants on charges of theft of less than $1,000; possession of methamphetamine; illegal use, possession or control of weapons in connection with a crime of violence or a controlled dangerous substance; and illegal use, consumption, possession or distribution of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of person under 17.

No bail has been set.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—Jada L. Williams, 19, River Road, Berwick, was arrested at 6:39 p.m. Tuesday on warrants for speeding, no driver’s license, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and violation of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone.

Williams was transported from the Berwick Police Department to the Morgan City Police Department for active warrants she held for the Morgan City Police Department. Williams was booked and incarcerated.

—Craig Albarado, 56, North Sterling Street, Lafayette, was arrested at 1:24 a.m. Wednesday on warrants for failure to pay fine and failure to appear.

Albarado was located by a patrol officer in the area of Railroad Avenue and Myrtle Street. A warrant check was done and it was determined that Albarado held active warrants for the City Court of Morgan City and the 16th Judicial District Court.

Albarado was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported this arrest:

—Janet Stonebraker, 23, Young Street, Berwick, was arrested 10:32 a.m. Tuesday on a cruelty to juveniles charge.

Officers responded to a residence on Young Street in reference to a disturbance. Through investigation, officers determined that Stonebraker was involved, and she committed a battery on a juvenile family member.

The juvenile sustained minor injuries during this incident.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Stonebraker was placed under arrest and booked into the Berwick Jail. She was later released after posting a $1,500 bond.

Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly reported these arrests:

— Ra’kem Tillman, 18, Hamilton Street, Franklin, was arrested at 8:44 p.m. Tuesday on two warrants for the Patterson Police Department for simple battery and theft.

Tillman was booked, processed and transported to the Patterson Police Department.

—Aaron Lightfoot, 32, Robertson Street, Franklin, was arrested at 8:46 p.m. Tuesday on the charges of signal lamps and signal devices, careless operation and resisting an officer.

Lightfoot was additionally arrested on warrants for the 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charges of domestic abuse battery with child present with strangulation (second offense), possession of alprazolam, resisting an officer, obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence, operating a vehicle while suspended, improper turn, operating a vehicle with an unlit license plate, theft of a motor vehicle and criminal damage to property.

Lightfoot was booked, processed and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

—Je’sus Giles, 19, Ibert Street, Franklin, was arrested at 10:44 p.m. Tuesday on charges of loud music, driver must be licensed and theft of a motor vehicle.

Giles was booked, processed, and held with no bond set as of Wednesday.

—Jamal Johnson, 26, Carl C. Foulcard Drive, Franklin, was arrested at 11:28 p.m. Tuesday ,on the charges of loud music, aggravated flight from an officer, driving under suspension, possession of Schedule I narcotics (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnson was additionally arrested on a warrant for theft from the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office for theft under $500. Johnson was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux reported these arrests:

—Glenn Allen, 31, Bienville Street, Lafayette, was arrested Wednesday by the Henderson Police Department on charges of general speed law, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal possession of stolen firearms, resisting an officer, failure to register and driver must be license.

—Carol Linden, 25, 100 block of Gilman Road, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of domestic abuse battery with strangulation.

—Sherica Celestine, 34, Mary Anne Street, St. Martinville, was arrested by the St. Martinville Police Department on an extradition hold.

A Morgan City man being held in St. Mary Parish has been returned to Assumption Parish to face a charge resulting from a Christmas 2019 burglary in Bayou L’Ourse, Assumption Sheriff Leland Falcon said.

—Claude Moses Charlot III, 27, of Susan Drive, Morgan City, was booked Tuesday into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on a simple burglary charge.

Deputies responded to a reported residential burglary off La. 662 shortly after the Dec. 25, 2019, incident.

At that time, deputies conducted an initial investigation and determined that tools had been stolen in the burglary of the home after forced entry had been made.

A follow-up investigation resulted in Charlot and Madison Gonteski, 21, Tall Timbers Drive, Patterson, being identified as suspects.

Gonteski was arrested a short time following the incident.

Charlot was arrested shortly after the incident by Morgan City Police and has remained in their custody on separate charges until Tuesday.

Charlot was transported to Assumption Parish on Tuesday and remains incarcerated with a bond set at $15,000.

Falcon also reported these arrests:

—Cody Joseph Grandin, 44, La. 70, Pierre Part, was arrested Tuesday on charges of possession of methemphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, (third offense), possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Deputies received information about a reckless and impaired driver in the Grand Bayou area. The deputy attempted to and did eventually locate the vehicle. The deputy made contact with the driver, now identified as Grandin. The subject appeared to be irate.

At some point, the deputy utilized the services of a K-9 unit to conduct an open-air sniff of the vehicle. The K-9 alerted to particular areas of the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia and opened alcohol containers.

Grandin was arrested and booked into the Assumption parish Detention Facility pending a bond hearing.

—Jovvon Timothy Williams, 36, Belle Point Lane, Napoleonville, was arrested Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The arrest results from an Aug. 7 incident in Assumption Parish. Williams was found to be in possession of a firearm.

On Tuesday, deputies located Williams and booked him into the Assumption Parish Detention Facility pending a bond hearing.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Tessa Pilgrim, 42, Franklin, was arrested at 1:31 p.m. Tuesday on charges of operating a vehicle while license is suspended, revoked or canceled, operating a motor vehicle not covered by security, and improper display of a license plate. Pilgrim was released on a summons to appear in court Feb. 23.

—Leon Lipari, 37, Berwick, was arrested at 6:39 p.m. Tuesday on two failure to appear warrants on charges of theft of less than $1,000; possession of methamphetamine; illegal use, possession or control of weapons in connection with a crime of violence or a controlled dangerous substance; and illegal use, consumption, possession or distribution of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of person under 17.

No bail has been set.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—Jada L. Williams, 19, River Road, Berwick, was arrested at 6:39 p.m. Tuesday on warrants for speeding, no driver’s license, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and violation of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone.

Williams was transported from the Berwick Police Department to the Morgan City Police Department for active warrants she held for the Morgan City Police Department. Williams was booked and incarcerated.

—Craig Albarado, 56, North Sterling Street, Lafayette, was arrested at 1:24 a.m. Wednesday on warrants for failure to pay fine and failure to appear.

Albarado was located by a patrol officer in the area of Railroad Avenue and Myrtle Street. A warrant check was done and it was determined that Albarado held active warrants for the City Court of Morgan City and the 16th Judicial District Court.

Albarado was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported this arrest:

—Janet Stonebraker, 23, Young Street, Berwick, was arrested 10:32 a.m. Tuesday on a cruelty to juveniles charge.

Officers responded to a residence on Young Street in reference to a disturbance. Through investigation, officers determined that Stonebraker was involved, and she committed a battery on a juvenile family member.

The juvenile sustained minor injuries during this incident.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Stonebraker was placed under arrest and booked into the Berwick Jail. She was later released after posting a $1,500 bond.

Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly reported these arrests:

— Ra’kem Tillman, 18, Hamilton Street, Franklin, was arrested at 8:44 p.m. Tuesday on two warrants for the Patterson Police Department for simple battery and theft.

Tillman was booked, processed and transported to the Patterson Police Department.

—Aaron Lightfoot, 32, Robertson Street, Franklin, was arrested at 8:46 p.m. Tuesday on the charges of signal lamps and signal devices, careless operation and resisting an officer.

Lightfoot was additionally arrested on warrants for the 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charges of domestic abuse battery with child present with strangulation (second offense), possession of alprazolam, resisting an officer, obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence, operating a vehicle while suspended, improper turn, operating a vehicle with an unlit license plate, theft of a motor vehicle and criminal damage to property.

Lightfoot was booked, processed and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

—Je’sus Giles, 19, Ibert Street, Franklin, was arrested at 10:44 p.m. Tuesday on charges of loud music, driver must be licensed and theft of a motor vehicle.

Giles was booked, processed, and held with no bond set as of Wednesday.

—Jamal Johnson, 26, Carl C. Foulcard Drive, Franklin, was arrested at 11:28 p.m. Tuesday ,on the charges of loud music, aggravated flight from an officer, driving under suspension, possession of Schedule I narcotics (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnson was additionally arrested on a warrant for theft from the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office for theft under $500. Johnson was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux reported these arrests:

—Glenn Allen, 31, Bienville Street, Lafayette, was arrested Wednesday by the Henderson Police Department on charges of general speed law, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal possession of stolen firearms, resisting an officer, failure to register and driver must be license.

—Carol Linden, 25, 100 block of Gilman Road, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of domestic abuse battery with strangulation.

—Sherica Celestine, 34, Mary Anne Street, St. Martinville, was arrested by the St. Martinville Police Department on an extradition hold.

A Morgan City man being held in St. Mary Parish has been returned to Assumption Parish to face a charge resulting from a Christmas 2019 burglary in Bayou L’Ourse, Assumption Sheriff Leland Falcon said.

—Claude Moses Charlot III, 27, of Susan Drive, Morgan City, was booked Tuesday into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on a simple burglary charge.

Deputies responded to a reported residential burglary off La. 662 shortly after the Dec. 25, 2019, incident.

At that time, deputies conducted an initial investigation and determined that tools had been stolen in the burglary of the home after forced entry had been made.

A follow-up investigation resulted in Charlot and Madison Gonteski, 21, Tall Timbers Drive, Patterson, being identified as suspects.

Gonteski was arrested a short time following the incident.

Charlot was arrested shortly after the incident by Morgan City Police and has remained in their custody on separate charges until Tuesday.

Charlot was transported to Assumption Parish on Tuesday and remains incarcerated with a bond set at $15,000.

Falcon also reported these arrests:

—Cody Joseph Grandin, 44, La. 70, Pierre Part, was arrested Tuesday on charges of possession of methemphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, (third offense), possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Deputies received information about a reckless and impaired driver in the Grand Bayou area. The deputy attempted to and did eventually locate the vehicle. The deputy made contact with the driver, now identified as Grandin. The subject appeared to be irate.

At some point, the deputy utilized the services of a K-9 unit to conduct an open-air sniff of the vehicle. The K-9 alerted to particular areas of the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia and opened alcohol containers.

Grandin was arrested and booked into the Assumption parish Detention Facility pending a bond hearing.

—Jovvon Timothy Williams, 36, Belle Point Lane, Napoleonville, was arrested Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The arrest results from an Aug. 7 incident in Assumption Parish. Williams was found to be in possession of a firearm.

On Tuesday, deputies located Williams and booked him into the Assumption Parish Detention Facility pending a bond hearing.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Tessa Pilgrim, 42, Franklin, was arrested at 1:31 p.m. Tuesday on charges of operating a vehicle while license is suspended, revoked or canceled, operating a motor vehicle not covered by security, and improper display of a license plate. Pilgrim was released on a summons to appear in court Feb. 23.

—Leon Lipari, 37, Berwick, was arrested at 6:39 p.m. Tuesday on two failure to appear warrants on charges of theft of less than $1,000; possession of methamphetamine; illegal use, possession or control of weapons in connection with a crime of violence or a controlled dangerous substance; and illegal use, consumption, possession or distribution of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of person under 17.

No bail has been set.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—Jada L. Williams, 19, River Road, Berwick, was arrested at 6:39 p.m. Tuesday on warrants for speeding, no driver’s license, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and violation of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone.

Williams was transported from the Berwick Police Department to the Morgan City Police Department for active warrants she held for the Morgan City Police Department. Williams was booked and incarcerated.

—Craig Albarado, 56, North Sterling Street, Lafayette, was arrested at 1:24 a.m. Wednesday on warrants for failure to pay fine and failure to appear.

Albarado was located by a patrol officer in the area of Railroad Avenue and Myrtle Street. A warrant check was done and it was determined that Albarado held active warrants for the City Court of Morgan City and the 16th Judicial District Court.

Albarado was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported this arrest:

—Janet Stonebraker, 23, Young Street, Berwick, was arrested 10:32 a.m. Tuesday on a cruelty to juveniles charge.

Officers responded to a residence on Young Street in reference to a disturbance. Through investigation, officers determined that Stonebraker was involved, and she committed a battery on a juvenile family member.

The juvenile sustained minor injuries during this incident.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Stonebraker was placed under arrest and booked into the Berwick Jail. She was later released after posting a $1,500 bond.

Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly reported these arrests:

— Ra’kem Tillman, 18, Hamilton Street, Franklin, was arrested at 8:44 p.m. Tuesday on two warrants for the Patterson Police Department for simple battery and theft.

Tillman was booked, processed and transported to the Patterson Police Department.

—Aaron Lightfoot, 32, Robertson Street, Franklin, was arrested at 8:46 p.m. Tuesday on the charges of signal lamps and signal devices, careless operation and resisting an officer.

Lightfoot was additionally arrested on warrants for the 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charges of domestic abuse battery with child present with strangulation (second offense), possession of alprazolam, resisting an officer, obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence, operating a vehicle while suspended, improper turn, operating a vehicle with an unlit license plate, theft of a motor vehicle and criminal damage to property.

Lightfoot was booked, processed and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

—Je’sus Giles, 19, Ibert Street, Franklin, was arrested at 10:44 p.m. Tuesday on charges of loud music, driver must be licensed and theft of a motor vehicle.

Giles was booked, processed, and held with no bond set as of Wednesday.

—Jamal Johnson, 26, Carl C. Foulcard Drive, Franklin, was arrested at 11:28 p.m. Tuesday ,on the charges of loud music, aggravated flight from an officer, driving under suspension, possession of Schedule I narcotics (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnson was additionally arrested on a warrant for theft from the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office for theft under $500. Johnson was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux reported these arrests:

—Glenn Allen, 31, Bienville Street, Lafayette, was arrested Wednesday by the Henderson Police Department on charges of general speed law, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal possession of stolen firearms, resisting an officer, failure to register and driver must be license.

—Carol Linden, 25, 100 block of Gilman Road, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of domestic abuse battery with strangulation.

—Sherica Celestine, 34, Mary Anne Street, St. Martinville, was arrested by the St. Martinville Police Department on an extradition hold.