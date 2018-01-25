Man arrested on list of gun, drug, stolen item charges

A Morgan City man was booked on 14 different charges Wednesday, including weapon and drug offenses, after Morgan City police stopped a vehicle that had been reported stolen, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Joey Francois, 37, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:58 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of Focalin XR, possession of carisoprodol, possession of tramadol, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone, possession of stolen firearms second offense, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in a firearm-free zone, possession of stolen things less than $1,000, possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000, driving under suspension, motor vehicle inspection required and no insurance.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Fig Street, and the license plate that was displayed was reported stolen.

A stop was initiated and the driver of the vehicle attempted to walk away from the area. Francois was apprehended and identified as the driver, Blair said.

The vehicle that Francois was operating was found to be reported stolen, Blair said. Officers located a 1911 pistol that was also reported stolen, an AR-15 assault rifle, ammunition , suspected Focalin XR, suspected carisoprodol, suspected tramadol and drug paraphernalia, Blair said.

Records indicated that this was the second incident that Francois has been charged with possession of a stolen firearm, and he is a convicted felon, which prohibits him from possessing a firearm, Blair said.

Francois’ driver’s license was also under suspension, and the vehicle was not properly insured, Blair said. Additionally, the vehicle did not have a motor vehicle inspection sticker.

The area took place in drug-free and firearm-free zones. Francois was jailed with no bail set.