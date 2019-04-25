Man accused of cashing fraudulent check over $1,000

A 30-year-old man was charged with theft over $1,000 in Morgan City after he cashed a fraudulent check, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Shane Paul Scully, 30, of Grizzaffi Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:12 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with theft over $1,000 to $5,000. Scully turned himself in to police department on an active warrant in regard to him allegedly cashing a fraudulent check. He was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 37 calls and reported the following arrest:

—Jonicia Keara Polidore, 27, of 12th Street in Franklin, was arrested at 11:07 p.m. Wednesday on charges of improper lane usage, expired license plate, resisting an officer and possession of marijuana.

An officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation on La. 182. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Polidore. During the traffic stop, the officer could detect the odor of suspected marijuana emitting from the vehicle, Blair said.

A police K-9 was summoned to the traffic stop and was deployed around the exterior of the vehicle. The K-9 confirmed the presence of suspected marijuana. A search was conducted and suspected marijuana was located, Blair said.

Polidore interfered with officers while officers were attempting to collect the suspected marijuana, Blair said. She was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 32 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Albert Joseph Stevens II, 45, of David Rd in Bayou Vista, was arrested on April 24, 2019, at 11:50 a.m. on warrants for failure to appear on charges of two counts of issuing worthless checks.

Stevens was located at the Assumption Parish jail on the above-mentioned warrants. He was jailed with bail set at $2,000.

—Sarah Rosa Cole Ambrose, 28, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:33 p.m. Wednesday on charges of no headlights, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy was patrolling the area of Teche Road at the intersection of La. 182 in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle with only one operational headlight. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and contact was made with the driver, identified as Ambrose.

While speaking with Ambrose, the deputy could smell the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Consent to search her purse was granted. Upon the search of her purse, the deputy located burnt marijuana cigarettes and drug paraphernalia, the sheriff said. Ambrose was issued a summons to appear in court July 29.

—Varice Kevin Richardson, 25, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Thursday on a charge of domestic abuse battery and warrants from the Morgan City Police Department for failure to appear on charges of simple battery and failure to appear for contempt of court.

A deputy was dispatched to the 100 block of Friendship Alley in Amelia in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy questioned Richardson, who admitted to pushing the victim, Smith said. A background check on Richardson revealed the active warrants. He was jailed with bail set at $3,102.50.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrest:

—Anthony Gant, 28, of O Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:13 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of resisting an officer by giving false information. No bail was set.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.