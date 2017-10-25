Man accused of abusing corpse in Tenn. caught on Atchafalaya

A Florida man, wanted on a Tennessee warrant for allegedly abusing a corpse, was captured Tuesday after authorities boarded a vessel in the Atchafalaya River, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert said in a news release.

—Joseph Horton Scott, 41, of Highway 77 in Chiply, Florida, was arrested at 9:21 p.m. Tuesday on a Dickson County, Tennessee, warrant charging him with abuse of corpse.

Detectives of the St. Mary Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Marine Sections assisted U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents in boarding a vessel in the Atchafalaya River to apprehend Scott, a wanted fugitive from Tennessee, Hebert said.

Scott was taken into custody without incident and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking and extradition, the sheriff said.

Hebert reported responding to 46 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Chares Nerve, 35, of Louise Street in New Iberia, was arrested at 3:13 a.m. Tuesday on charges of speeding and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

A deputy traveling on U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista observed a vehicle moving at 60 mph in a posted 45 mph zone. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and found that the driver, Nerve, was operating the vehicle with a suspended license. Nerve was released on a summons to appear in court Jan. 3, 2018.

—Rachel Killingsworth, 24, of Wise Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of marijuana, careless operation of a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.

During booking at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, a correctional deputy located the active warrant for Killingsworth’s arrest. Bail is set at $750.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported responding to 35 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Harry Irvin Jr., 51, of Garber Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with parole violation. Irvin was located and arrested in the area of Orange Street on a warrant and jailed.

—Alyssa Ashmore, 27, of Third Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:21 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear for trial. Ashmore was located and arrested in the area of Sixth Street on a 16th Judicial Court warrant. Ashmore was jailed.

—Mandy Hatfield, 30, of Florence Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2 p.m. Tuesday on warrants charging her with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of alprazolam, possession of metronidazole and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

Hatfield was located and arrested at the police department on warrants. The warrants stem from a June 30 investigation when they responded to a home in the area of Florence Street in regard to a person who was unconscious.

Officers arrived and Hatfield was identified as the person involved. Hatfield was in possession of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, alprazolam and metronidazole, Blair said.

The incident took place in a drug-free zone. The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Hatfield’s arrest. Hatfield was jailed.

—Joshua A. Falgout, 38, of Sycamore Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with probation violation. Falgout was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Falgout was jailed.

—Zachary M. Crappell, 24, of North First Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:21 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to appear to pay a fine.

—Sherry H. Cooper, 32, of Park Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:21 p.m. Tuesday on warrants charging her with probation violation, failure to appear to pay a probation fee and two counts of failure to appear for trial.

Crappell and Cooper were located and arrested in the area of North First Street on city court warrants. Crappell and Cooper were jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Raven Pepperday, 20, of Two Sisters Landing in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:19 p.m. Tuesday on charges of improper lane use and possession of marijuana. Pepperday posted $2,250 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.