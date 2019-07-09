Man accused of 3 sexual batteries on juvenile

A 24-year-old Berwick man has been charged with three sexual battery incidents involving a juvenile victim in Morgan City, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Davontraye Jacoby Johnson, 24, of La. 182 in Berwick, was arrested at 12:10 p.m. Monday on warrants charging him with three counts of sexual battery and two counts of contempt of court.

A Morgan City patrol officer came into contact with Johnson on Egle Street. A computer check revealed police and city court had warrants for his arrest. He was jailed.

On June 27, detectives began investigating a complaint filed with police in reference to Johnson committing a sexual battery on a juvenile victim. During the investigation, detectives learned Johnson had committed a sexual battery on three separate occasions from December 2018 to June, Blair said. At the conclusion of the investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for Johnson’s arrest.

Blair reported that officers responded to 39 calls.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 49 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Estive Cruz-Guerrero, 28, of Patty Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:18 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with two counts of identity theft.

Cruz-Guerrero was located at the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office in Morgan City on the warrant for his arrest. Cruz-Guerrero was jailed with no bail set.

—Harold Demon Bias, 29, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:04 p.m. Monday on charges of speeding, driving under suspension and expired license plate.

Deputies were patrolling the area of Bayou Vista when they observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Bias.

Deputies learned that Bias’ vehicle had an expired license plate and they were advised by dispatch that he was driving under suspension, Smith said. Bias was released on a summons to appear in court Oct. 16.

—Destiny Falgoust, 24, of Leo Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:57 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

—Kristyn Parker, 27, of Susan Court in Stephensville, was arrested at 3:57 p.m. Monday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Detectives with the narcotics section went to a motel in Morgan City in regard to receiving information about illegal narcotics activity taking place. Upon arrival, detectives made contact with Falgoust and Parker.

During the investigation, drugs were located, Smith said. Falgoust and Parker were released on a summons to appear in court Oct. 16.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrest:

—Alton Knight III, 34, of Lake Long Drive in Houma, was arrested at 3:16 p.m. Monday on a charge of possession of marijuana less than 14 grams.

At 2:52 p.m. Monday, Berwick officers received a call concerning a suspicious subject in the parking lot of a local business carrying a jar of an unknown substance. Officers arrived on scene and observed the subject sitting on the steps of the business.

He was identified as Knight. Due to Knight’s behavior, he was patted down for weapons and consented to a search of him, Leonard said. Officers located marijuana on Knight and arrested him. He was jailed with bail set at $2,000.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.