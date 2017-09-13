Ex-employee accused of stealing $164K from Morgan City business

A 35-year-old Morgan City man has been charged with stealing over $160,000 from a business stemming from an investigation that began nearly a year ago, according to a Morgan City police news release.

Ludger C. Couvillion, 35, of Mike Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:17 a.m. Tuesday on warrants charging him with theft over $25,000 and unlawful production of fraudulent documents.

On Nov. 15, 2016, police began an investigation into improprieties at a business in the Morgan City area. During the investigation, Couvillion was identified as a suspect, and police found evidence linking him to the theft of $164,054.97 from the business, police said. Couvillion allegedly fabricated fraudulent documents in connection with the theft, police said. Couvillion was a former employee of the business he allegedly stole from.

Warrants were prepared for Couvillion’s arrest, and he was Couvillion was arrested Tuesday at the police department.