Driver airlifted to hospital after crash on U.S. 90 in Ricohoc

One driver was airlifted to a hospital Saturday following a crash on U.S. 90 in Ricohoc . The extent of the person’s injuries is unknown.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's deputies were on the scene Saturday evening of a three-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler at the intersection of U.S. 90 and La. 182 in Ricohoc. The crash occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday.

Westbound U.S. 90 traffic was diverted to La. 182 to La. 317 then back to U.S. 90 while authorities worked the crash.

The investigation was turned over to state police. As of Monday morning, state police Troop I hadn’t released any information on the crash.