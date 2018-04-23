Detectives investigating vehicle burglaries in Bayou Vista

Over the weekend, deputies responded to five reports of vehicle burglaries on Middle Road, David Road and Field Road in Bayou Vista. Deputies found that the suspect or suspects went into unlocked vehicles overnight, a St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office news release said.

Detectives are working with residents and businesses in the area to solve the crimes. They are asking anyone with video cameras on those streets or in the surrounding areas to review their video footage for people in those areas between 8 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone who has seen suspicious activity or who may have information on the crimes is urged to call the Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-384-1622 or 337-828-1960. Information including pictures and videos can be submitted through the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office website, www.stmaryso.com and the sheriff's office app.