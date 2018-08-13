Body of missing fisherman found

A fisherman who was participating in a fishing tournament in the Atchafalaya Basin was found dead late Saturday in Iberia Parish after failing to show up at a weigh-in site at Myette Point boat launch in St. Mary Parish earlier in the day.

Leonard Norbert Jr., 58, of New Iberia, was found at about 11 p.m. Saturday, said Capt. Wendell Raborn, spokesman for Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office The Iberia Parish Coroner's Office will determine the cause of death.

Norbert failed to show up for a weigh-in at a bass fishing tournament held at Myette Point boat launch and was allegedly fishing the contest by himself, Raborn said. Norbert's body was found in the Mud Cove area of Iberia Parish after his boat had been found earlier unoccupied in the same area, Raborn said.