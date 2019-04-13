Body of man recovered after alleged drowning in Belle River

The body of a 43-year-old Napoleonville man was recovered Saturday afternoon after St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a drowning in Belle River, a sheriff's office news release said.

At about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a drowning off of Levee Road in Belle River.

Upon arrival, Deputies learned that a male subject, who was identified as Darrow James Leonard, 43, of Napoleonville, was attempting to pull his boat out of Belle River when the boat drifted back out into the waterway. He attempted to retrieve the boat. However, for unknown reasons, he went underwater and did not resurface, the release said.

At 4:15 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol, and Belle River Fire and Rescue, recovered his body, the release said. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries also assisted in response to the incident.