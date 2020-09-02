Berwick Police investigating gunshots

The Berwick Police Department is investigating a report of gunshots Tuesday evening in the Bayside Village Apartments area.

At about 11 p.m. Tuesday, the Berwick Police received numerous calls about gunshots, Chief David Leonard said.

While there were no injuries, officers learned that two vehicles had been struck by gunfire and a third vehicle was struck by another vehicle, Leonard said.

The vehicles were unoccupied at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Berwick Police at 985-384-7710.