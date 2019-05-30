Bayou Vista man accused of attempted rape

An 18-year-old Bayou Vista man has been charged with attempted rape, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Ty Alec Borel, 18, of David Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 9:39 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with attempted first-degree rape.

Borel was located at his home on the active warrant. He was jailed with bail set at $100,000.

Smith reported that deputies responded to 33 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest:

—Passion Monae Harris, 22, of Garber Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:33 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear for trial on a charge of theft of goods less than $5,000. Harris was jailed with bail set at $2,500.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 45 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Chad Allen Ross, 26, of East Garner Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:57 a.m. Wednesday on charges of reckless operation, flight from an officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and monetary instrument abuse.

The police department was notified of a vehicle fleeing from the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office headed toward the Morgan City area. Officers were able to locate the vehicle after it had entered into the city limits of Morgan City in the area of Victor II Boulevard and Clothilde Street.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver fled from officers, Blair said. Officers pursued the vehicle to East Garner Street where the vehicle pulled into a driveway. Police were able to take the driver into custody and identify him as Ross.

He was in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and $4,400 in counterfeit money, Blair said. He was booked into Morgan City jail. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has placed a hold for charges pending in that jurisdiction.

—Sam Brown II, 47, of W Foch Road in Lafayette, was arrested at 10:26 p.m. Wednesday on charges of proper equipment required on vehicles and driving under suspension.

An officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation on U.S. 90 and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Brown, and a computer check revealed his driver’s license was under suspension. He was jailed.

—Austin Sean McDonald, 23, of Chauff Street in Houma, was arrested at 12:52 a.m. Thursday on charges of improper lane usage, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Raheem Wolfe, 24, of Alma Street in Houma, was arrested at 12:52 a.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation in the area of La. 182 and Cottonwood Street. The officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as McDonald and his passenger as Wolfe.

A computer check revealed McDonald’s driver’s license was under suspension. During the stop, both McDonald and Wolfe were in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Both were jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—Kristi Adams, 39, of John Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of Xanax, possession of Clonazepam, possession of hydrocodone, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of controlled dangerous substance law in a drug-free zone and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under 17 years old. Adams was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for housing with no bail set.

—Kayla Morin, 29, of Trevino Street in Berwick, was arrested at 10:42 a.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, prohibited acts-Xanax, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under 17 years old, violation of controlled dangerous substance law in a drug-free zone and child desertion. Morin was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for housing with no bail set.

—Jose Morales, 25, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 5:08 p.m. Wednesday on charges of seatbelt required, driving under suspension and possession of THC oil. Morales posted $3,250 bail.

—Michael Martin, 36, of Second Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with theft. Martin posted $1,000 bail.

—James Notto, 52, of Freeman Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:01 p.m. Wednesday on charges of no tail lamps and possession of marijuana. Notto posted $2,250 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.