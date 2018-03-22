Authorities seek info on deaths of 4 dogs at Stephensville camp

Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the person or persons responsible for killing four labrador fetrievers at a camp in Stephensville, a news release said.

The camp is located on Six Mile Lake near American Island in Stephensville. And the dogs were killed sometime between 2 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday, the release said.

Investigators believe that someone may have attempted to burglarize the camp and the dogs may have interfered and were subsequently shot and thrown in the bayou where they were found by their owner.

Anyone with information as to who may be responsible for this heinous act is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-394-3071 or St. Martin Crime Stoppers 337-441-3030.