Authorities investigating alleged threats made against Berwick student

Authorities are investigating an incident of a Berwick High School student allegedly receiving threats on his phone over the weekend and Monday morning.

Police say the threats are not believed to be connected to the incident where a football player kneeled Friday during the national anthem prior to Berwick's game against Ascension Episcopal.

Berwick High School made the following post on its Facebook page Wednesday morning.

"BHS officials are aware of recent security threats and have been working with local law enforcement and school officials to conduct a thorough investigation," the post stated. "We want to assure parents and students that every precaution is being taken to safeguard BHS students. We will continue to keep parents informed through official school communications."

Berwick Police Chief James Richard said police and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a report of "a Berwick High School student receiving vague threats on his phone."

The student started receiving threats on his phone over the weekend in Bayou Vista, and the alleged threats continued Monday morning at Berwick High on his phone, Richard said.

"We're investigating it along with the sheriff's office," Richard said. "We have not come to a finding at this point, but we are looking into it."

In the meantime, authorities are taking extra precautions at the school to ensure the safety of students, Richard said.

Richard said the alleged threats aren't connected to the incident where a Berwick player kneeled during the national anthem.

"It's my understanding that the young man that received these threats has nothing to do with that particular incident," Richard said. "There's nothing known where he's involved in any of that. I don't even think he was at the football game."