Authorities investigate armed robbery at Burger King in Bayou Vista
Tue, 07/23/2019 - 7:31am
Authorities are investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Tuesday morning at Burger King in Bayou Vista, said David Spencer, a spokesman for the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.
At about 2:38 a.m. Tuesday, a black male subject on foot went to the window with a gun and was able to get an unknown amount of cash, Spencer said. The investigation is ongoing, and there were no more details yet available on a description of the subject.