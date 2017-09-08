Armed robbery suspect arrested

A 19-year-old man has been apprehended after allegedly robbing someone at gunpoint in Berwick during August, Police Chief James Richard said.

—Deshawn Sylvester, 19, of Versen Street in Berwick, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. Thursday on a charge of armed robbery with use of a firearm.

The arrest stems from an Aug. 21 incident during which police found evidence that Sylvester used a firearm to rob an individual on Belleview Front Street near the lighthouse, Richard said. Sylvester took a small amount of cash during the robbery, Richard said. The victim was not injured, Richard said. Sylvester was jailed with no bail set yet.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported responding to 35 calls and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Tracy A. Thomas, 49, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:15 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with cruelty to animals.

Thomas was located and arrested in the area of La. 70 on a warrant. The warrant stems from an Aug. 7 investigation when officers responded to the area of Youngs Road in regard to an animal complaint.

Investigators learned that Thomas allegedly abandoned a dog in that area, Blair said. Warrants were prepared for Thomas’ arrest. Thomas was jailed.

—Kellie Boudreaux, 34, of Shaw Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:51 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear for arraignment. Boudreaux was located and arrested in the area of La. 182 on city court warrants. Boudreaux was jailed.

—Kathryn L. Blakeman, 45, of Cypress Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:25 p.m. Thursday on warrants charging her with hit and run, careless operation of a motor vehicle and driving under suspension.

Blakeman was located and arrested at city court on warrants stemming from an Aug. 2 investigation when officers responded to the area of Sixth Street in regard to a mail box that had been struck and the vehicle had left the area.

During the investigation, Blakeman was developed as a suspect, Blair said. Evidence was uncovered linking Blakeman to the crime. He also had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Warrants were prepared for Blakeman’s arrest. Blakeman was jailed.

—Caleb M. Daigle, 17, of Levee Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

Daigle was located and arrested in the area of Front Street on a warrant. The warrant stems from an investigation in regard to a theft of a firearm. Daigle was developed as a suspect and evidence was uncovered that he possessed the stolen firearm, Blair said. Warrants were prepared for Daigle’s arrest. Daigle was jailed.

—Jasreail A. James, 33, of Robertson Street in Franklin, was arrested at 9:37 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of Adderall, possession of marijuana, possession of a legend drug Baclofen, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, improper lighting and no insurance.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 with improper lighting. A stop was initiated, and James was identified as the driver.

James was found to be in possession of suspected Adderall, marijuana, Baclofen and a firearm, Blair said. The vehicle also wasn’t properly insured, Blair said. James was jailed.

—Brian J. Ott, 38, of Mount Street in Berwick, was arrested at 2:54 a.m. Friday on charges of DWI first offense, driving under suspension, improper lane usage and no insurance

Officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 swerving from lane to lane. A stop was initiated and Ott was identified as the driver, Blair said. Ott was found to be in an intoxicated state and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said.

The vehicle that Ott didn’t have proper insurance, and he had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Ott refused to submit to a chemical test for intoxication, Blair said. Ott was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 39 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Troy Dupre, 27, of Cypress Court in Gray, was arrested at 1:07 a.m. Friday on charges of speeding and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

A deputy enforcing traffic safety on U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista observed a vehicle traveling 60 mph in a posted 45 mph zone. The deputy made a traffic stop. While speaking with Dupre, the driver, the deputy found that he had a suspended license, Hebert said. Dupre was released on a summons to appear in court Dec. 1.

—Kloey Cuvillier, 17, of Front Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:34 p.m. Thursday on charges of interfering with a law enforcement investigation and resisting an officer.

Narcotics detectives were assisting Morgan City police with an arrest on Front Street when Cuvillier approached law enforcement officers in an aggressive manner and began cursing, Hebert said. Detectives repeatedly ordered Cuvillier to leave the immediate area. Cuvillier refused to do so and continued cursing at deputies and police, Hebert said.

Cuvillier was jailed with no bail set.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrests:

—Austin Ray, 22, of Tiffany Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:07 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with simple battery involving domestic abuse and theft of a cell phone. Ray was jailed.

—Chane Favors, 41, of Plum Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:10 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for simple assault. Favors was jailed on $210 bail.

—Nathel Lewis, 35, of Williams Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:07 a.m. Thursday on a charge of obscenity and a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant for failure to report to a probation officer. Lewis was jailed on $270 bail.