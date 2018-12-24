Alabama man charged with 4th DWI

An Alabama man was charged fourth offense DWI after Morgan City police responded to a report Saturday of a vehicle parked in the roadway on Victor II Boulevard, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—George C. Bodiford, 59, of Theodore, Alabama, was arrested at 1:23 a.m. Saturday on charges of DWI fourth offense, obstruction of a public passage and a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to pay fines.

Officers responded to Victor II Boulevard in regard to a vehicle parked in the roadway. Officers arrived and made contact with the driver, Bodiford, who appeared intoxicated, Blair said. Bodiford refused to take a field sobriety test, but he later registered 0.178 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Bodiford also held active warrants for city court and was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 38 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Thomas D. Remedies, 25, of Cottonport, was arrested at 2:37 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Remedies was transported from the Elayn Hunt Correctional Facility to the Morgan City Police Department for an active warrant he held for the department. The warrant stems from a December 2014 incident during which Remedies allegedly entered a home and took several items from the home. Remedies was jailed.

—Robbie Hendrix, 34, of Robeline, was arrested at 12:21 a.m. Saturday on charges of headlights required, driving under suspension, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An officer on La. 182 observed a vehicle without any headlights. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Hendrix, had a suspended driver's license, Blair said. Through further investigation, Hendrix was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Hendrix was jailed.

—Germany Broussard, 39, of Leona Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:16 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging him with disturbing the peace intoxicated. Broussard was located on La. 182 and arrested on a warrant. Broussard was jailed.

—Rodney J. Fabre, 52, of Maine Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:55 p.m. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Officers responded to the area of Railroad Avenue and First Street in regard to an individual who was possibly intoxicated. Officers arrived and located the individual identified as Fabre, who did appear intoxicated, Blair said. Fabre was jailed.

—Brent Rock, 28, of Clarke Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:06 a.m. Sunday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant charging him with failure to appear as a witness.

—Zachary A. Hebert, 21, of Laura Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 3:06 a.m. Sunday on charges of possession of buprenorphine hydrochloride, possession of drug paraphernalia, proper equipment required on vehicle and license plate light required.

An officer in the area of La. 182 near East Boulevard observed a vehicle with improper lighting. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as Hebert. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Hebert was in possession of a pill identified as buprenorphine hydrochloride and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Rock was in possession of drug paraphernalia and held an active warrant for city court, Blair said. Both Hebert and Rock were jailed.

—Abbey L. Aucoin, 22, of Cottonwood Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:08 a.m. Sunday on a warrant charging her with failure to pay probation fees. Aucoin was placed under arrest at her home on Cottonwood Street on a city court warrant. Aucoin was jailed.

—Sabrina M. Scully, 24, of Grandwood Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Monday on a charge of possession of marijuana and a warrant charging her with failure to pay probation fees.

—Lacey L. Scully, 25, of Grandwood Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Monday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

—Brennan R. Tabor, 30, of Hendricks Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Monday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants charging him with failure to pay a fine, failure to pay probation fees, probation violation and failure to appear for arraignment for possession of methamphetamine.

Officers responded to a home on Federal Avenue in regard to a suspicious vehicle parked in front of the home. Officers arrived and made contact with the individuals inside the vehicle identified as Sabrina Scully, Lacey Scully and Tabor. The officer could smell an odor a marijuana emitting from the vehicle. During the investigation, Sabrina and Lacy Scully were found in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. Sabrina Scully also held an active warrant for city court. Tabor was in possession of drug paraphernalia and held active warrants for 16th Judicial District Court and city court, Blair said. All three suspects were jailed.