1 arrest follows Leona St. standoff

Police arrested a man without incident before dawn Friday after a standoff of more than seven hours in which he was barricaded inside a Leona Street home in Morgan City.

Police from Morgan City and Berwick, St. Mary sheriff”s deputies, and the Louisiana State Police SWAT team closed off the area, using Maitland Elementary School’s parking lot as a staging area.

Other people were known to be inside the home during the standoff, police reported, but no one was injured.

Police have not released the identity of the man who was arrested.

He was taken into custody by the state police SWAT team just after 4 a.m. Friday.

Maitland Elementary was closed Friday as the school’s parking lot was being used for police operations.

Police released no information Friday on a possible motive.