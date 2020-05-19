Service set for longtime Daily Review employee

Longtime The Daily Review employee Charles Joseph “Charlie” Le Jeune Jr. lost his battle with cancer on Sunday, May 17, 2020, when he passed away while surrounded by his family.

Le Jeune, 63, was a native of Raceland, former resident of Morgan City and a long-time resident of Houma.

He worked for The Daily Review as a paper boy as a child, and after graduating from Nicholls State University in Thibodaux with a bachelor’s degree in marketing, he returned to The Daily Review to work in advertising. He worked his way up during his 41 years at the paper to becoming the general manager at the time of his death.

While at Nicholls, he was a member of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. He was also a graduate of Morgan City High School.

Besides his newspaper work, Le Jeune was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family and spoiling the grandchildren. He loved gardening and was proud of his personal garden. Le Jeune also enjoyed cooking, fishing and sports.

His love for sports led him to be an umpire and he was inducted into the Louisiana USSSA Hall of Fame for umpiring. He also was a dedicated board member, past duke, and captain of his float for the Krewe of Hercules in Houma.

Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home, located at 5899 La. 311 in Houma, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, from 9-11 a.m. A Liturgy of the Word will be held at 11 a.m. followed by a Christian burial at Holy Rosary Catholic Church Cemetery.

Le Jeune is survived by his wife of 24 years, Dinah LeBoeuf Le Jeune; daughters, Brandy Le Jeune, Brittany Le Jeune, Crystal Duplantis and fiancé James Barnes, Sherri and husband Louis Clark, and Stephanie Price; grandchildren, Andre’a Duplantis, Arianna Poche, Karlie Voisin and fiancé Justin Beard, Masion Duplantis and fiancé Trisha Dupre, Tyler Malbrough and Jayden Duplantis; great-grandchildren, Elijah Beard and Ezekiel Duplantis; brothers, Arthur Le Jeune Sr. and wife Debra, Gregory Le Jeune and Stephen Le Jeune; and sisters, Rhonda McIntire, and Julie Le Jeune and fiancé Dennis Dufrene.

He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Jeannette Le Jeune.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, current guidelines will only allow for up to 75 family members and friends to be in attendance at the visitation and funeral Mass. Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask when entering the funeral home. The family wants to thank everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.

To send condolences online, visit www.chauvinfuneralhome.com.