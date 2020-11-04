Ochsner St. Mary offering specialized wound care

Ochsner St. Mary has announced the addition of comprehensive outpatient wound care services for patients who have non-healing wounds.

The center’s patients are examined by a clinician trained in wound care and evaluated for all possible related conditions, such as diabetes, that could interfere with proper healing. The care team follows evidence-based clinical pathways to determine why wounds are not healing and then develops individual treatment plans, utilizing the most effective technologies available to provide maximum healing and relief.

“Between 5 million and 7 million Americans experience at least one form of a non-healing wound annually and the incidence of these wounds is increasing by approximately 10% each year,” said Kristie Prejeant, MD. “Many of these individuals suffer from wounds that refuse to heal despite conventional treatment. These wounds seldom involve a simple answer.”

Ochsner St. Mary says the Outpatient Wound Care provides a wide-ranging approach to treatment and features a team of nurses and technicians with advanced training in wound care.

For more information about wound care or to schedule an appointment, call 504-390-1600.

Ochsner St. Mary, located in Morgan City, Louisiana is a 164-bed hospital staffed to serve St. Mary Parish and beyond by providing inpatient and outpatient services 24 hours a day, seven days a week.