Two on Tap will take stage Tuesday

Broadway veterans Melissa Giattino and Ron DeStefano are bringing their vocals, choreography and unique musical arrangements to Morgan City Municipal Auditorium at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Additionally, local dance students will be joining then onstage for a brief performance as part of their student outreach program, “Tea for Two.”

Single event tickets are available for $25 for adults and $5 students K-12. Tickets may be purchased at the door. Call 985-385-2307 for more information.

Since its debut in February 2010, Two On Tap has entertained tens of thousands.

The Community Concert Association of Morgan City has announced a new partnership with the St. Mary Council on Aging, which is offering free transportation to and from concerts for senior citizens 60 and over who live in St. Mary Parish.

Please call at least 24 hours prior to concert to arrange.