McGovern tops concert lineup for 2018-19

Maureen McGovern, a multiple Grammy nominee, is among the performers who will come to Morgan City Municipal Auditorium for the Community Concert Association’s 2018-19 season.

“Another talent-packed season is in store for our audiences, said Association President Floyd Cloutier.

McGovern will open the concert season Sept. 24. Her Oscar-winning gold album, “The Morning After” from “The Poseidon Adventure,” is a favorite. She performs in concerts, theater, film and TV.

Vox Fortura, with backgrounds in musical theatre, can perform almost any genre, and will bring classical vocals back to mainstream in their performance here Nov. 6.

They present songs ranging from Elgar and Bizet’s "Pearl Fishers" to David Bowie, John Legend and Ed Sheeran.

The Babes of Broadway, a powerhouse all-female cast of eight singer-dancers performing favorite selections from hit shows, is scheduled for Feb. 12. The Matt Davenport Production offers lots of glitz, gams and gals.

Called “the new Houdini” by Good Day NY, Brad Ross will entertain his audiences with his mind- bending tricks and make you believe in magic all over again on March 19. He has performed multiple world tours and over 500 international television programs.

Closing next season with their virtuosic blend of familiar country, bluegrass and Gospel favorites will be the Abrams, brothers and fourth-generation musicians, on April 6. They are the among the youngest to perform at The Grand Old Opry, and have been touring internationally for 16 years.

Subscriptions for all five concerts are still only $45 for Adults and $10 for Students K-12.

Patron Plans include Bronze Patron, 4 tickets, $150; Silver Patron 10 tickets, $350; and Gold Patron, 20 tickets, $600.