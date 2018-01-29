Krewe of Galatea royalty

Miguez Photography

The women’s Krewe of Galatea presented Mrs. Pete Lawton and David Fuhrer as Queen and King of Galatea XLIX Saturday evening during its Mardi Gras tableau at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. In keeping with the theme, “Galatea goes to Hawaii,” the queen represented Hawaii and the king was Chief Ali’i. The krewe will present its annual parade at 2 p.m. Feb. 11 in Morgan City and in keeping with tradition, members of the children’s Krewe of Nike will parade at the end of the procession.