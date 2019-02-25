Krewe of Dionysus and Krewe of Hannibal

The Krewe of Dionysus celebrated its 40th court Saturday when Thomas Galloway and Penny Galloway, top photo, were presented as King and Queen Dionysus XL at the Berwick Civic Complex. Theme of the evening was “Courir de Mardi Gras.” The Krewe of Hannibal celebrated its 39th tableau with the presentation Saturday of King Hannibal and Queen Cleopatra XXXIX Andre’ Palmer and Le’Keisha Morgan, bottom photo, at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. In keeping with the theme, “Enchanted Evening with The Elements,” the king depicted the “Phoenix” and the queen was the “Snow Goddess Khione.” Dionysus will present its annual parade at 2 p.m. March 2 in Bayou Vista. Hannibal will join the Dionysus procession as well as the Krewe of Amani’s 2 p.m. Lundi Gras parade in Patterson and the 2 p.m. Fat Tuesday Siracusa/Greenwood Community Parade.