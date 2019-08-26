Festival royalty

Leah Domangue was crowned the 84th Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival Queen Saturday during the coronation held at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Presented as her king was Morgan City native William A. “Bill” Cefalu. Cefalu, a 1967 graduate of Central Catholic High School in Morgan City, received a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Southwestern Louisiana (now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette) and a master’s in engineering management. The Morgan City utilities director represents the city on the Louisiana Energy and Power Authority and the Louisiana Natural Gas Authority. The former parish councilman and president was appointed by former Gov. Mike Foster to the Ground Water Management Commission. He is married to the 39th festival queen, Anne Gaudet Cefalu, and they have four children and 11 grandchildren. Domangue, 18, is the daughter of Steve and Karen Domangue of Morgan City. The BHS summa cum laude graduate attends the University of Louisiana at Monroe studying occupational therapy.

Peter Bello Photography