Miguez Photography

The Krewe of Dionysus presented “Mission Dionysus” during its 39th Mardi Gras tableau Saturday at the Berwick Civic Complex. Representing Galactic King Erich and Galactic Queen Emmanuelle were Dionysus King and Queen XXXIX Scott Anslum and Stephanie Anslum. The krewe will present its annual parade in Berwick at 2 p.m. Feb. 10.