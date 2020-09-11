Letter to the Editor: Thanks to those who supported hurricane relief

The Parish of St. Mary and the City of Patterson are great places with lots of great people who support their neighbors in need when that need arises.

Recently we dodged a couple of potential disasters but our neighbors to our West did not fare so well. In the spirit of being good neighbors, VFW Post 12182 and its Auxiliary in Patterson decided to do something to help. A drive to obtain nonperishable food and supplies as well as cash donations was established at our gracious host Cypress Point Supermarket on Saturday, September 5th.

With great support from Cypress Point Supermarket, an able and willing team of Post and Auxiliary members, Super One in Franklin, the staff at KQKI, Geoff at The Daily Review, the wonderful shoppers at Cypress Point, and Patterson Mayor Rodney Grogan, our efforts were tremendously successful. What a wonderful example this was of neighbor helping neighbor to survive this tremendous disaster. Thanks to all involved and thanks also to the other organizations and individuals that are doing the same.

Sincerely,

Bobby Boudreaux

Commander, Veterans of Foreign

Wars Post 12182, Patterson