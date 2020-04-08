Wheel House for April 8

SACRED HEART

Of Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Morgan City, Holy Week schedule is: Thursday, April 9, 4-4:45 p.m. confession in both the Grotto and the back side of the rectory facing Railroad Avenue; and Mass of the Lord’s Supper, livestreamed on Facebook followed by Adoration in church (keep social distance) until midnight; Good Friday, 9-11 a.m. confession in grotto and back side of rectory, 3 p.m. Passion of the Lord livestream followed by Stations of the Cross livestream, and following Good Friday service a prayer and veneration of the cross in church until 7 p.m. (without touching and keep social distance); Holy Saturday, April 11, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., veneration of the cross in church, 8 p.m. Easter vigil livestream; and Easter Sunday, April 12, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Easter blessing in front of church for those to drive by (may bring your own water to be blessed), and 11 a.m. Mass livestream. Info on Facebook or online at http://sacredheartmc.org.