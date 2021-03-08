Vaccination day for teachers

Ochsner St. Mary held its Teacher Vaccination Day on Saturday. In addition to teachers at public and private schools, the event also was open to other support staff in the schools. The hospital utilized its supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the event. Top Photo: Kelly Jo Aucoin of Morgan City is inoculated. Bottom Photo: Billy Brown of Morgan City receives his shot. Both vaccines were given by Rheba Castaneda, an RN at Ochsner St. Mary.

The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute