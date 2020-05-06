UPDATED: Two COVID-19 deaths in Assumption, one in St. Mary reported Wednesday

Three more deaths in St. Mary and Assumption parishes were reported between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday by the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

Nine new cases of COVID-19 in St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption were reported.

One death was added to the total in St.Mary for a total of 24. Local reporting puts the actual number at 25.

Two more deaths were reported in Assumption for a total of eight.

A database problem delayed the release of Wednesday's numbers.

--St. Mary reported three new COVID-19 positives for a total of 215 after 1,215 tests. A series of drive-through tests began Wednesday in Franklin.

--Five new positives were reported in St. Martin, where there have been 252 positives after 2,059 tests. The total number of deaths there remained at 19.

--One new Assumption Parish positive was reported for a total of 203 after 948 tests.

Statewide:

--Another 403 positives bring the total to 30,399 after more than 194,000 tests.

--52 deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the total of deaths to 2,094.

--The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 fell by 47 to 1,465.

--The number of people on ventilators fell by seven to 187.