Updated list of COVID vaccination sites

Staff Report

COVID-19 vaccines are being offered Thursday to those in the current tier of eligibility at the St. Mary Parish Public Health Unit in Morgan City.

The Moderna vaccine, which will be distributed on an appointment only basis at the facility at 1200 David Drive. The vaccine is open to those in Phase 1B, Tier 1. That tier is:

—Persons ages 70 or older.

—Health-related support personnel (labs, mortuary and pharma-cy).

—Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff.

—Urgent care clinic providers and staff.

—Community care clinic providers and staff.

—Behavioral health clinic providers and staff.

—Dialysis providers and clients.

—Home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over age 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies).

—Dental providers and staff.

—American Sign Language interpreters and Support Service Providers working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are deaf and blind.

—Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools (if not already receiving or in a plan to receive from their respective schools).

To schedule an ap-point, call the health unit at 985-380-2441.

Meanwhile, St. Mary continues to maintain three vaccination sites through the Louisiana Department of Health’s network of providers, one site has been removed from the list and a new site has been added.

Walgreens Pharmacy in Morgan City, which had been listed as a vaccination site, has been removed. Now, Walmart Pharmacy in Morgan City, at 1002 La. 70, is on the list.

It is among 82 new providers added in the state network that are given a limited number of vaccines.

St. Mary also has vac-cination sites at Teche Action Clinic in Franklin (1115 Weber St.) and Walmart Pharmacy in Franklin (200 Northwest Blvd.).

Assumption has three locations: Assumption Community Hospital Pharmacy (135 La. 402) and Reddy Family Medical Center (154 La. 1008), both in Napoleonville, and Reddy Family Medical at 3407 La. 70 in Pierre Part.

Eligible residents must make an appointment with a participating provider. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated