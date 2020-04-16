'They're angels': Volunteers work long hours to make masks

There’s been backache. Hands and feet have become sore, too.

But through it all, 51 seamstresses have trudged on in their quest to fulfill area, regional and even nationwide needs for fabric masks to protect against COVID-19.

“Sometimes they’ll take a day or two off, but they’re angels because they just continue making these masks every day, hundreds, thousands now,” said Berwick resident Debbie Torline, who runs a Facebook group named Merry Mask Makers and keeps track of the orders. “It’s amazing.”

Originally, Torline became involved in the operation when she was asked by fellow Berwick resident and friend Susan Price to organize operations.

Price, a seamstress, said she first saw a need for fabric masks at a Baton Rouge hospital for those who weren’t dealing directly with patients.

She also made masks for a friend in Baton Rouge, a member of a quilt guild Price belonged to, that were donated to the Baton Rouge hospital.

“Before I could even send them to her, a lot of people started asking me for masks” around this area, Price said.

Locally, the group has made masks for medical professionals, health care facilities, pharmacies, law enforcement and others.

Price said she makes about 20 masks a day, and as a group, the 51 seamstresses have combined to make 5,000 masks in about a month’s time as of early Wednesday afternoon.

“They are so busy with making the masks and getting them out,” Torline said.

The uptick in demand for masks grew when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the public wear masks.

Torline said anyone is welcomed to join the group through its Facebook page and become involved in the mask-making operation.

She said that the Facebook page gives the seamstresses a place where they can share ideas and communicate.

There is no charge for the masks, and those in need of one can post on the Facebook page.

“We’ve been volunteering our time, our supplies and whatever has been donated to us for supply,” Price said.

She said that if anyone would like to donate to the group, specific supplies needed are ¼-inch elastic, 100% cotton fabric, black and white thread and bias tape.

Torline and Price said it is gratifying to be able to help in the fight against COVID-19.

“If we can prevent one person from catching this and dying from it, I think it’s worthwhile,” Price said. “It’s been worth my time.”