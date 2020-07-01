Stocking up: St. Mary Outreach ready to help

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, supplies are full at St. Mary Outreach in Morgan City, with many in the community receiving aid from other agencies or government assistance.

“We’re stocked right now,” Executive Director Brenda Liner said. “We haven’t had to place an order in a few weeks, so our shelves are stocked and we’re meeting the needs of those who come to our door.”

She noted other agencies and churches have helped keep St. Mary Outreach’s supplies filled because they have been giving away boxes of supplies to those in need, while an increase in government assistance for food stamps with children being out of school also has helped.

Liner said that when the pandemic began to affect the area, she ordered anything she could because the stores were running out of products.

“That was my fear (that) we’re not going to be able to get it, so I got it while we could get it, and it looks like everybody did too,” she said of other agencies.

However, Liner knows St. Mary Outreach’s help will be needed soon.

“I know we will start to see an increase in people needing help with utilities and rent” now that landlords are allowed to evict tenants again, she said.

One item Liner said the agency could use is more disinfecting products to be given to those in need.

The agency is still operating under faceless interaction. Clients can come to the office (608 First St., Suite 102) Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon and 1:30-3 p.m. and on Fridays from 9 a.m.-noon.

They are instructed to call the agency at 985-385-4551 and following a phone interview, their items are gathered and placed on a table outside. Then, the caller is instructed to pick up the supplies.

When the state moved to Phase 2 of its reopening, St. Mary Outreach resumed accepting clothing donations, and each day, weather permitting, the agency is setting items outside for the public to take.

“Since we’re not having anyone come in, it’s the way to kind of move the clothes out of the donation room,” Liner said.

She said they will continue to accept clothes as long as they have room for them and as long as the state doesn’t take a step back, phase-wise, in its reopening process.